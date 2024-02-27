News
What Women Techies Think About Work!

What Women Techies Think About Work!

By Shivani Shinde
February 27, 2024 11:13 IST
IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters
 

India Inc has made strides in gender diversity but it has a long way to achieve true inclusivity.

A survey by ANSR, a consulting firm for global capability centres, found that 70 per cent of respondents think diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the technology industry are used for marketing and should be ingrained in core business values instead.

The survey by ANSR's Talent500 unit involved 3,000 women working in technology companies.

Source: 'Women in Tech Report' by Talent500, ANSR.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Shivani Shinde
