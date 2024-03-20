Have questions about money, career, relationships, health? Ask RediffGURUS here.





Dear readers, on the occasion of Women's Day, we had lined up a team of experts to listen to YOU.

The week-long initiative saw participation from women and men of all age groups, posing questions to rediffGURUS and seeking solutions to everyday problems.

We've handpicked a few responses for you to read and share:

Anonymous: Ashwini, does a woman's career end at 40? I am 39, working in a private bank and facing some politics at the workplace.

I have heard casual remarks from younger colleagues who feel that women should retire by 40 because they are unable to handle pressure and work deadlines and begin to have health issues.

I don't agree at all.

How to deal with this bias?

Ashwini Dasgupta: Hi Ma'am, it's disheartening to see that you are facing gender and age biases at the workplace and I feel happy you have realised this is biased behaviour.

A few aspects you can look at:

Engage in mentorship programmes and professional networking. Connecting with both younger and more experienced professionals can help break down stereotypes and foster a more supportive work environment.

Educate and speak to your higher-ups/HR to organise workshops or training sessions that promote diversity and inclusion. Encourage open conversations about age and gender biases and their impact on the workplace.

If you feel comfortable, consider having a private and professional conversation with the colleagues making such remarks. Share your perspective, experiences and the impact of their comments on a collaborative work environment.

Identify allies within your workplace who share your views on diversity and inclusion. Collaborate with them to address any such bias collectively and create a more inclusive workplace culture.

Your skills, experience and contributions are valuable at any age.

By actively addressing bias and promoting a more inclusive workplace culture, you contribute not only to your professional growth but also to the positive transformation of the workplace for others.

In my opinion, speak about it.

Hope this helps.

Anonymous: I quit my job after marriage to take care of my children. I am 38, a BCom graduate, mother of two kids.

I used to work in the admin department and was at the peak of my career when I got pregnant.

Now that my kids are 9 and 7, I feel they are independent enough for me to look for a job. But I have a career gap of 10 years.

How can I restart my career? Most interviewers are rejecting my CV because of the gap.

I am willing to learn and I enjoy working.

Ashwini Dasgupta: Dear Ma'am, it is commendable to know you are planning to restart your career. This calls for a celebration.

A few things you can consider:

Update your skills as per the industry you are looking at so that you are better prepared for the interviews.

Networking is very helpful. Start connecting with individuals in the industry through professional platforms like LinkedIn or any other.

Address the career gap in your resume with a brief and positive explanation. Highlight any/all the skills you have developed during your time away, for example multitasking, time management, organisational skills gained through managing a household or any other appropriate.

Even as you look for a permanent job, also try other options like consulting or freelancing kind of work. This will help you gain practical experience to showcase.

Build your online presence by updating your LinkedIn profile. You can join relevant online groups per your industry.

While you are hunting for a job, invest your time in learning new skills or completing the certifications which will also make your profile stronger.

Look for organisations that are hiring women specifically after a long gap in their career. Multiple organisations run such programmes.

Importantly, have patience and keep working towards meeting your dreams.

Anonymous: I am getting angry over little things.

I find myself extremely annoyed and frustrated with everything that is happening around me both at work and at home.

I am unable to figure out what is causing the anger so I can fix or address it.

I don't know if I am the problem.

I am a working mother of two kids. Please can you help?

Anu Krishna: Dear Anonymous, these are some possible reasons for getting upset, angry, sad, disappointed:

1. Having unrealistic expectations from oneself and/or others.

2. Juggling the home and office front.

3. Unable to spend much time with the children.

4. Unable to connect with family/spouse.

5. Lack of time to spend with your social circle.

6. Lack of Me-Time.

7. Health challenges/issues.

For #7 will require you to visit your GP and check a few vital parameters to make sure that all is well with your physical health.

For the others, you will need to do a reality check to assess where the triggers lie that make you feel angry over little things.

You do know that it's possible to work on it and get over these little things, don't you?

All the best!

Anonymous: I am 42 years old and have done BA and BEd.

I feel anxious whenever I sit with others. I can't share my feelings.

I am a housewife.

When I cook food I feel anxious whether others will like my food or not.

Each work gives me anxious moments.

I am married and have an adopted male child.

Anu Krishna: Dear Anonymous, what will happen if someone does not like your food?

What will happen if someone does not like something that you said or did?

What will happen if someone does not like you?

That's okay...we are all entitled to our opinions, aren't we?

We like something and we dislike something, we like some people and dislike a few others.

So what?

You might have to learn to accept that a few people may not like you, like what you wear, like what you cook, like what you say and that's fine. Does that change anything about who you are?

NO!

Then pull yourself up and step out of this zone where you spend time feeling anxious about things that are not within your control.

Learn to live with the simple fact that you may be serving food to a person who dislikes your food. Expect a few comments from them, brush it aside, take a deep breath and move on to the next thing.

BUT...

If the person genuinely means well and sharing their feedback with you, take it well as it goes a long way in your self-improvement; we are constantly learning, right?

Also, if there is something that you can do with your amazing qualifications, you will have less time to mull over these things. Use your time wisely.

All the best!

Anonymous: I am feeling a little lump in my left breast but it's not constant.

It usually feels so in the evening or late night when I go to sleep.

I am 42, working, mother of an 8-year-old.

How can I do a self-analysis? Or should I visit a gynaecologist? Please advise.

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan: The National Guidelines for Self-breast Examination and Clinical Breast Examination will help you to do this self-examination yourself.

If you detect any lump or if you suspect or if you are unable to follow the instructions and get the examination, meet your gynaecologist.

Anonymous: My mother is about 100 years old.

She has been taking BP medicines Angizar-H and Nebicard-2.5 mg daily for 20 years.

She is active generally. However, for a week she has been suffering from urinary incontinence. Please advise the course of action.

Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan: Please consult a physiotherapist to teach her about certain pelvic floor exercises.

To avoid embarrassment and to take care of hygiene, make her wear a diaper.

Rajshree: I'm an NRI based out of Australia looking to invest in mutual funds and need your advice on whether I should invest via NRO or NRE and the tax implications.

Is it advantageous to invest in Indian mutual funds?

Jinal Mehta: Investing in long-term goals is always advantageous. Investing through NRE account is advisable.

Anonymous: I am a 25-year-old housewife, I don't have a job.

I have savings of Rs 25,000 in my account.

How can I invest it wisely for my future?

Jinal Mehta: Since your savings are too low, I suggest you keep it in a fixed deposit for emergency purposes.

You can also evaluate your expenses that you can reduce and thereby increase your saving propensity.

