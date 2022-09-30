Chitrangda Will Take Your Breath Away

Confidence in dresssing is ditching whimsical sequins.

Ditching brocades.

Saying no to dramatic glitter and too many shades of rang.

And having faith in your ability to dazzle in simple solid colours.

This week's celeb fashion was about conservative aesthetics.

They packed a wallop in monochrome.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar/Instagram

This outfit can't make up its mind if it is a sari or pleated high-slit skirt.

Whatever its species, Vidya Balan comes off comely in Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar's take on modern contemporary occasion wear..&

Black is, it seems, Vidya's favourite colour -- isn't it a fave for us all? -- and she knows it suits her.

PS Nice sandals, Vidya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Her softly permed hair is the hero. Taapsee Pannu reinvents the wheel when she combines a blazer with a metallic two-tone stole.

The sparkling rings (by Joolry) add something more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

Are we looking at one of those yesteryear black-and-white daguerreotypes?

Chitrangda Singh in her Tadashi Shoji gown has all the grace of a 19th century portrait.

Anatomy of a dress: Like a science diagram, labelling is required to show its features -- Off-shoulder neckline and a white sash that doubles up as a side panel for its skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

Okay, Neha, we don't know what it is you are wearing.

But in the chaotic mish-mash of of folds, pleats, capes and blazer, constructed by Anshika Verma, Neha Dhupia does succeed in looking like a superhero, even if of an unknown bizarre genre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

Steamy! Heat is radiating off her in waves.

If you had to go looking for a metallic gold outfit, find one like Rashmika Mandanna's because it's saucy yet classy in an understated way.

Extra points to her for dumping the dupatta in exchange for pleasing cleavage.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Tamannaah Bhatia and her red sari incontestibly benefit from the charming halter-neck blouse.