5 Times Sobhita Aced Casual Wear

You will see Sobhita Dhulipala in Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan-1.

But move down the screen to view a different kind of Sobhita.

The actor, who hails from Visakhapatnam and is a classical dancer, shot to fame in the Amazon Prime Video drama Made In Heaven. She was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the Malayalam thriller Kurup.

Sobhita plays Vanathi, alongside Trisha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, in Ponniyin Selvan-1, which releases nationwide today, September 30.

Her personal style is happy-go-lucky and kinda sweet.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

What she is wearing doesn't really matter. Those perfect, pouting lips are all that does.

The white frock, though, is Tres, Tres Chic.

Sobhita wears her hair in waves. Brown lipstick highlights her chiseled jawline.

Sobhita perhaps dances the Bharata Natyam and Kuchipudi in her spare time. Or curls up with a book; she was a book-worm in her youth. Looks like motorbikes might also be a passion :).

In the bomber jacket, pleated skirt, well-messed hair, zilch makeup, she looks nothing short of incredible, right? A long way from the 'uncool geek' she describes herself as being when she was younger.

Even 'off-duty', cosying up to a plate of Maggi, with Marilyn Monroe, Sobhita is fetching.

In her My-Heart-Will-Go-On pose, Kate Winslet better watch out.

Sobhita cutens up the same blue pants, pictured above, with a blue bomber jacket and green flip-flops.

The power of comfort dressing: It's all low key stuff in a straight-fit kurta, fitting jeans and black sneakers.