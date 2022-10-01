At GQ's Best Dressed Party

GQ India's big, big fashion night is the annual launch of the magazine's Best Dressed list.

Of course, all those who are certain they dress the best were there, hoping to make a splash. And get a wee toe on the GQ 2022 list.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

There's a lot riding on that cheetah brooch!

The Cheetah theme because now we have these big cats back in India, Nora?

Nora Fatehi certainly purred in her canary yellow gown, baring some leg, a bit of curvature of breast and a tiny waist.

Smiley and fresh: How nice to see the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil, who most recently worked in Qala at the event with actor Sanjana Sanghi.

Babil refreshingly breaks gender norms with painted nails and be-ringed fingers (his dad wore plenty of rings too). Sanjana struts her abs elegantly in a pantsuit.

Man In Black but dapper: Actor Angad Bedi came without the missus, who we last saw in oodles of white.

Did he make it to GQ's roster of Bharat ka snappy dressers? Vijay Varma's pretty-boy sheer lace shirt and flared black pants is audacious -- or maybe bodacious? -- in a fun, cool-dude way.

Achha tie hai, boss. Producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi piled on the pizzazz in a grey checked suit. Wonder what's going on with the undone laces.

Designer Kunal Rawal is to Bollywood what Harry Styles is to Hollywood.

In the tie-neck herringbone shirt, with astonishing showy bows at the cuff, and an embroidered vest, he has a groovy party dressing technique. Don't miss the finger paraphernalia.

Is there something like trying too hard? Shantanu Maheshwari rides roughshod over the traditional boundaries of red carpet wear in his delicate white wedding cake gear -- androgynous pants, kimono-style, see-through shirt and crazy-jazzy kickers.