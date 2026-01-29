HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Vivo X200T Launched In India

Vivo X200T Launched In India

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2026 08:28 IST

x

The Vivo X200T smartphone has made its India debut, expanding the brand's X200 lineup that was introduced last year.

A new Vivo phone with a 50 MP Zeiss camera

vivo

1. Display

The Vivo X200T features a spacious 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, offering silky-smooth visuals through a 120 Hz refresh rate and an exceptionally high peak brightness that will touch 5000 nits, promising clear viewing even under harsh sunlight.

vivo

2. Processor

The upcoming X200T is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The handset is available in configurations of upto 12 GB of memory and 512 GB of internal space, while running on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6 interface, built on Android 16 straight from first boot.

vivo

3. Camera

The handset has a triple 50 MP camera system co-engineered with ZEISS. The setup includes a high-resolution primary sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots, and a matching 32 MP front camera designed for sharp selfies and video calls.

vivo

4. Battery

The Vivo X200T packs a large 6,200 mAh battery, paired with a 90W fast charger. It is also supports the 40W Wireless FlashCharge, promising quick top-ups without plugging in.

vivo

5. IP Rating

The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering robust protection against dust ingress and high-pressure water exposure, adding an extra layer of durability to the device.

vivo

6. Seamless Productivity Across Devices

Stay in command of your digital routine with effortless cross-device continuity. Open files, keep tasks in sync, and organise notes smoothly whether you’re working from your smartphone or your PC.

vivo

7. Price

The Vivo X200T enters the premium smartphone bracket in India, with pricing crossing the ₹59,000 mark, placing it firmly among high-end flagship offerings.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

More News Coverage

Rediff TechVivo

RELATED STORIES

Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable Laptop Explained
Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable Laptop Explained
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
Realme 16 Pro+: Ultra-High 200MP Camera
Realme Narzo 90: Available For Purchase
Realme Narzo 90: Available For Purchase
OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC
OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC
CMF Headphone Pro Debuts In India
CMF Headphone Pro Debuts In India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Was Everyone Eating Khichdi At Davos?

webstory image 2

E-Power: 8 Foods With The Most Vitamin E

webstory image 3

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

VIDEOS

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares Emotional Account2:19

Baramati Plane Crash: Pilot's Grandmother Shares...

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane crash horror4:18

Ajit Pawar death: Eyewitnesses describe Baramati plane...

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena1:06

Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Raveena

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO