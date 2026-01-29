Vivo X200T Launched In India

The Vivo X200T smartphone has made its India debut, expanding the brand's X200 lineup that was introduced last year.

A new Vivo phone with a 50 MP Zeiss camera

1. Display

The Vivo X200T features a spacious 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, offering silky-smooth visuals through a 120 Hz refresh rate and an exceptionally high peak brightness that will touch 5000 nits, promising clear viewing even under harsh sunlight.

2. Processor

The upcoming X200T is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The handset is available in configurations of upto 12 GB of memory and 512 GB of internal space, while running on Vivo's latest OriginOS 6 interface, built on Android 16 straight from first boot.

3. Camera

The handset has a triple 50 MP camera system co-engineered with ZEISS. The setup includes a high-resolution primary sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens for detailed zoom shots, and a matching 32 MP front camera designed for sharp selfies and video calls.

4. Battery

The Vivo X200T packs a large 6,200 mAh battery, paired with a 90W fast charger. It is also supports the 40W Wireless FlashCharge, promising quick top-ups without plugging in.

5. IP Rating

The smartphone comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering robust protection against dust ingress and high-pressure water exposure, adding an extra layer of durability to the device.

6. Seamless Productivity Across Devices

Stay in command of your digital routine with effortless cross-device continuity. Open files, keep tasks in sync, and organise notes smoothly whether you’re working from your smartphone or your PC.

7. Price

The Vivo X200T enters the premium smartphone bracket in India, with pricing crossing the ₹59,000 mark, placing it firmly among high-end flagship offerings.