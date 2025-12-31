HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Realme Narzo 90: Available For Purchase

Realme Narzo 90: Available For Purchase

By REDIFF GADGETS
December 31, 2025 11:42 IST

The Realme Narzo 90 5G is available in India starting at approximately ₹15,200. Officially, the variants are priced around ₹16,999 for the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model, while the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage version retails for about ₹18,499.

realme narzo 90

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

Measuring a mere 7.79 mm in thickness and weighing just 181 gm, the 6.57-inch screen sits comfortably in a single hand.

Its 120 Hz refresh rate, combined with a high-brightness 4000-nit panel and support for 1.07 billion colours, produces crisp, lifelike visuals that truly pop.

realme narzo 90

2. Camera

The only setup in its class, the dual (both front and rear) 50 MP cameras deliver stunningly sharp and vivid shots, capturing every moment with remarkable clarity.

realme narzo 90

3. IP Rating

The Realme Narzo 90 comes with comprehensive dust and water protection, boasting IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. This ensures the device remains resilient against splashes, rain and dust, providing durability.

realme narzo 90

4. Processor

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 MAX chipset, featuring an 8-core CPU and a Mali G57 MC2 GPU clocked at 1.07GHz, delivering smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and everyday use.

realme narzo 90

5. Speaker

This gadget is equipped with dual stereo speakers for immersive sound, while promising three Android OS updates and four years of software support, keeping your device up-to-date and secure.

realme narzo 90

6. Battery

The Realme Narzo 90 houses a massive 7,000mAh Titan battery, paired with 60W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting power and rapid recharges.

realme narzo 90

7. Cooling System

It features a 6,050mm² cooling system, the best in its segment, with advanced CoolAirflow VC technology.

