OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC

January 05, 2026 10:11 IST

Meet the phone that keeps pace with your life.

The 7000mAh powerhouse carries you through endless calls, streams, and games without a pause.

Need a rapid boost? 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge has you back to full power in minutes.

Rain, dust, or unexpected spills? IP69 water and dust resistance ensures your phone is ready for anything.

oppo

All photographs: Kind courtesy OPPO

1. Design

Measuring approximately 166.6 mm in height, 78.5 mm in width, and 8.6 mm in thickness, the OPPO A6s fits perfectly in your hand. Weight: Around 215 gm.

oppo

2. Display

Dive into vivid visuals on a 6.75-inch LCD panel that brings content to life with stunning clarity.

With 1125 nits of brightness and silky-smooth 120 Hz motion, every scroll, swipe, and scene feels effortless.

oppo

3. Processor

A robust processor Snapdragon® 685 4G that keeps everything running effortlessly. Enjoy smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and a performance that flows as seamlessly as your day.

Oppo

4. Triple Camera Setup

Shoot with precision using a 50 MP wide-angle lens, add depth with the 2 MP monochrome sensor, and snap flawless selfies with the 16 MP front camera.

oppo

5. Battery

7000 mAh massive bBattery with 5 years of durability. Stay powered from morning to night, whether you're working, gaming, streaming, or on video calls.

Oppo

6. Reverse Charging

Reverse wired cCharging is your secret weapon: Top up friends' phones at festivals or give a colleague's tablet a quick lifeline during back-to-back meetings.

oppo

7. AI GameBoost 2.0

Your phone adapts as you play. Intelligent power management ensures smooth, lag-free gaming, even during long, intense sessions or when temperatures rise.

REDIFF GADGETS
