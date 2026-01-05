OPPO A6s: Charge Ahead With 80W SUPERVOOC

Meet the phone that keeps pace with your life.
The 7000mAh powerhouse carries you through endless calls, streams, and games without a pause.
Need a rapid boost? 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge has you back to full power in minutes.
Rain, dust, or unexpected spills? IP69 water and dust resistance ensures your phone is ready for anything.
1. Design
Measuring approximately 166.6 mm in height, 78.5 mm in width, and 8.6 mm in thickness, the OPPO A6s fits perfectly in your hand. Weight: Around 215 gm.
2. Display
Dive into vivid visuals on a 6.75-inch LCD panel that brings content to life with stunning clarity.
With 1125 nits of brightness and silky-smooth 120 Hz motion, every scroll, swipe, and scene feels effortless.
3. Processor
A robust processor Snapdragon® 685 4G that keeps everything running effortlessly. Enjoy smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and a performance that flows as seamlessly as your day.
4. Triple Camera Setup
Shoot with precision using a 50 MP wide-angle lens, add depth with the 2 MP monochrome sensor, and snap flawless selfies with the 16 MP front camera.
5. Battery
7000 mAh massive bBattery with 5 years of durability. Stay powered from morning to night, whether you're working, gaming, streaming, or on video calls.
6. Reverse Charging
Reverse wired cCharging is your secret weapon: Top up friends' phones at festivals or give a colleague's tablet a quick lifeline during back-to-back meetings.
7. AI GameBoost 2.0
Your phone adapts as you play. Intelligent power management ensures smooth, lag-free gaming, even during long, intense sessions or when temperatures rise.