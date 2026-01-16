HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » CMF Headphone Pro Debuts In India At ₹6,999

CMF Headphone Pro Debuts In India At ₹6,999

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 16, 2026 12:09 IST

x

Nothing's offshoot, CMF, has stepped into the over-ear audio space with the India debut of its very first model, the CMF Headphone Pro.

Designed for seamless everyday use, the headphones effortlessly pair with Android devices via Google Fast Pair while also offering smooth connectivity with iOS and Windows systems through Microsoft Swift Pair.

headphone

All photographs Kind courtesy Nothing

Smart Physical Controls

The CMF Headphone Pro features thoughtfully-designed manual controls that feel natural to use.

An innovative energy slider fine-tunes bass and treble, while a rotating roller manages volume and playback. A prolonged press instantly switches noise cancellation on or off.

headphone

Premium Audio Performance

Engineered for rich sound delivery, the headphones support LDAC and Hi-Res Audio, powered by bespoke 40 mm dynamic drivers that promise depth, clarity and balance across genres.

headphone

3. Advanced Noise Management

With up to 40 dB adaptive active noise reduction, the Headphone Pro effectively blocks distractions. It also includes Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls and a Transparency Mode to stay aware of your surroundings when needed.

headphone

Exceptional Battery Endurance

Built for long-listening sessions, the pair offer as much as 100 hours of use without ANC and 50 hours with noise cancellation enabled.

A swift five-minute top-up delivers nearly five hours of listening, perfect for busy days.

headphone

Seamless Wireless Connectivity

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the Headphone Pro ensures stable, efficient connections. Users can further tailor sound profiles and controls using the Nothing X app.

headphone

Made For Everyday Life

To withstand daily wear, CMF has given the headphones an IPX2 splash-resistant rating, making them suitable for light rain or workouts.

headphone

Price, Colours And Availability

Offered in Dark Grey, Light Green and Light Grey, the CMF Headphone Pro carries a standard price of ₹7,999, but is available at an introductory rate of ₹6,999 for a limited period.

Sales begin January 20 on Flipkart and at select offline retailers.

REDIFF GADGETS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Arrives With Dual-Sided Panda Glass
5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season
5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season
OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series
OPPO Debuts All-New Reno 15 Series
ASUS Introduces 16 OLED Gaming Laptop
ASUS Introduces 16" OLED Gaming Laptop
Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable Laptop Explained
Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable Laptop Explained

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 2

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

webstory image 3

14 Must-Eat Nolen Gur Mishtis Before You Die

VIDEOS

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:59

Gautam Gambhir Seeks Blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Salman Khan casts his vote at BMC polls1:22

Salman Khan casts his vote at BMC polls

Akanksha Chamola Celebrates Pre-Birthday Party1:09

Akanksha Chamola Celebrates Pre-Birthday Party

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO