CMF Headphone Pro Debuts In India At ₹6,999

Nothing's offshoot, CMF, has stepped into the over-ear audio space with the India debut of its very first model, the CMF Headphone Pro.

Designed for seamless everyday use, the headphones effortlessly pair with Android devices via Google Fast Pair while also offering smooth connectivity with iOS and Windows systems through Microsoft Swift Pair.

All photographs Kind courtesy Nothing

Smart Physical Controls

The CMF Headphone Pro features thoughtfully-designed manual controls that feel natural to use.

An innovative energy slider fine-tunes bass and treble, while a rotating roller manages volume and playback. A prolonged press instantly switches noise cancellation on or off.

Premium Audio Performance

Engineered for rich sound delivery, the headphones support LDAC and Hi-Res Audio, powered by bespoke 40 mm dynamic drivers that promise depth, clarity and balance across genres.

3. Advanced Noise Management

With up to 40 dB adaptive active noise reduction, the Headphone Pro effectively blocks distractions. It also includes Environmental Noise Cancellation for clearer calls and a Transparency Mode to stay aware of your surroundings when needed.

Exceptional Battery Endurance

Built for long-listening sessions, the pair offer as much as 100 hours of use without ANC and 50 hours with noise cancellation enabled.

A swift five-minute top-up delivers nearly five hours of listening, perfect for busy days.

Seamless Wireless Connectivity

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the Headphone Pro ensures stable, efficient connections. Users can further tailor sound profiles and controls using the Nothing X app.

Made For Everyday Life

To withstand daily wear, CMF has given the headphones an IPX2 splash-resistant rating, making them suitable for light rain or workouts.

Price, Colours And Availability

Offered in Dark Grey, Light Green and Light Grey, the CMF Headphone Pro carries a standard price of ₹7,999, but is available at an introductory rate of ₹6,999 for a limited period.

Sales begin January 20 on Flipkart and at select offline retailers.