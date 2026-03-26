Vivo V70 FE May Pack Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chip

The Vivo V70 FE will hit the Indian market probably in early April.

It is expected to feature a 200 MP main rear camera with OIS and slim screen borders.

It will come in Muse Purple, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver.

Price? Perhaps between Rs 35,000 and Rs 40,000.

This Vivo phone will have a 200 MP rear camera and 256 GB cap

All photographs: Kind courtesy Vivo

1. Display

The Vivo V70 FE is anticipated to come with a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen offering a 1.5K pixel count and a 120 Hz refresh capability. Reports also suggest the panel may include gently curved sides.

2. Camera

It is likely to feature a secondary 8 MP ultra-wide lens alongside its confirmed 200 MP primary rear camera. For self-portraits and video chatting, it is rumoured to include a 32 MP front-facing sensor.

3. IP Rating

According to the brand, the handset is certified with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

4. Battery

The device is also expected to house a 7,000mAh “BlueVolt” power cell, paired with 90W FlashCharge capability to enable rapid recharging.

5. Processor

The cellphone will probably run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor, manufactured using a 4nm architecture.