OnePlus 15T: Estimated Launch Date, Specs, Price In India

The OnePlus 15T has been officially listed in OnePlus/OPPO's China store and is set to launch on March 24, marking its entry as a compact flagship focused on performance and battery life.

IMAGE: OnePlus 15T. Photographs: Kind courtesy oneplus.com

The OnePlus 15T is shaping up to be a compact powerhouse -- here's what makes it interesting.

While the China launch is confirmed, the India launch timeline and pricing have not been officially announced yet.

Based on previous OnePlus launches, the device is expected to arrive in India later in 2026.

OnePlus 15T (expected) price in India: All variants

The OnePlus 15T is expected to come in multiple storage variants, similar to other flagship devices in the lineup.

8GB + 256GB -- Rs 50,000-Rs 55,000

12GB + 256GB -- Rs 55,000-Rs 60,000

16GB + 512GB -- Rs 60,000-Rs 65,000

16GB + 1TB -- Rs 65,000-Rs 70,000

These estimates are based on China's pricing trends and the positioning of previous OnePlus 15 series phones in India.

OnePlus 15T full specifications: Display, processor, camera, battery

From what's been revealed so far, OnePlus is clearly prioritising speed, efficiency and real-world usability.

The phone features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, offering smooth scrolling and gaming.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with OxygenOS 16 for the global version.

You also get a dual 50MP camera setup, a large 7,500mAh battery and support for both wired and wireless fast charging.

OnePlus 15T Camera: Dual 50MP LUMO imaging system explained

Rather than loading the phone with extra sensors, the OnePlus 15T focuses on delivering consistent camera performance.

The dual 50MP LUMO imaging system is designed to improve low-light photography and deliver more natural colours.

It also enables faster image processing and stable video recording in real-world conditions.

OnePlus 15T Battery: 7,500mAh + 100W wired + 50W wireless charging

Battery life could end up being the biggest talking point of the OnePlus 15T.

The 7,500mAh battery is larger than most flagship phones currently available; even more than its bigger sibling, the OnePlus 15, which packs a 7,300mAh battery.

This should provide all-day usage even for heavy users, including gaming and streaming.

The device supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging for quick and convenient top-ups.

OnePlus 15T vs OnePlus 15: Which should you buy?

The choice between the OnePlus 15T and OnePlus 15 depends on your usage preferences.

Choose OnePlus 15T if you want:

A compact phone that is easier to use with one hand

Better battery life

A more affordable flagship option

Choose OnePlus 15 if you want:

A larger display for media consumption

A more versatile triple camera system

A phone that is already available in India

OnePlus 15T vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iQOO 15 vs Xiaomi 15T: Which wins?

The OnePlus 15T enters a competitive flagship segment but stands out with its balanced approach.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S25, it offers a larger battery and faster charging.

And compared to the iQOO 15, it provides a cleaner and more refined software experience.

When compared to the Xiaomi 15T, it focuses on overall balance rather than just specifications.

Where to buy OnePlus 15T in India: Amazon, OnePlus.in, offline stores

Once launched in India, the OnePlus 15T is expected to be widely available.

You will likely be able to purchase it from Amazon India and the official OnePlus website.

Offline availability is also expected through retail chains like Croma and Reliance Digital.

Launch offers may include bank discounts, exchange deals and no-cost EMI options.

OnePlus 15T EMI options: Monthly instalment plans on Amazon & Bajaj Finserv

Flexible payment options are expected to make the device more accessible.

No-cost EMI plans could start from around Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500 per month depending on the variant.

Financing options from Bajaj Finserv and credit card EMI offers with cashback are also likely.

Is OnePlus 15T worth buying? Pros, cons and verdict

The OnePlus 15T aims to deliver a practical flagship experience without unnecessary complexity.

Pros

Compact and easy-to-use design

Large 7,500mAh battery

Fast wired and wireless charging

Smooth 165Hz display

Clean software experience

Cons

India launch not officially confirmed

Camera setup is less versatile than some competitors

Final pricing is still unknown

Final verdict

If you are looking for a compact flagship that focuses on battery life and performance, the OnePlus 15T could be a strong option once it launches in India.

Disclaimer: The information, specifications, and pricing mentioned in this article are based on official China listings, leaks, rumours and estimates derived from previous OnePlus 15 series variants. The India launch details and pricing may vary. Readers are advised to verify information from official OnePlus sources before making any purchase decision.