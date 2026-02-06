Realme P4 Power 5G Launches In India

Realme P4 Power 5G Debuts in India with record-breaking 10001 mAh Titan battery, 1.5K AMOLED screen and Dimensity 7400 Ultra Chipset

Starting price: ₹23,999.

Realme offers a phone with a massive 10001 mAh battery

Photograph: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The handset has a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED HyperGlow 4D Curve+ screen delivering an astonishing 144 Hz refresh rate and a record-breaking peak brightness of 6,500 nits.

2. Processor

It possesses a MediaTek's 4nm Dimensity 7400 Ultra, working alongside a bespoke HyperVision+ AI processor that, according to Realme, boosts visual fluidity by up to 400 per cent while cutting energy usage by 16 per cent during demanding workloads.

3. Software

The device ships with Realme UI 7.0 built on Android 16, alongside a commitment to three years of major software upgrades.

4. IP Rating

The handset boasts IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance, complemented by robust ArmorShell protection.

5. Camera

Photography duties are taken care of by a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main camera, complete with optical image stabilisation.

6. Battery

The phone is powered by a 10001 mAh battery that comes with 80W SuperVOOC rapid charging and 27W wired reverse charging for powering other devices.

Realme is including a complimentary four-year battery warranty, six months of interest-free EMI, and a ₹1,000 trade-in bonus. The handset is offered in three striking TransView finishes: TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue.

7. Price

The lineup is priced at ₹25,999 for the 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage model, ₹27,999 for the 8 GB RAM paired with 256 GB storage option, and ₹30,999 for the top-tier 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. Realme has confirmed that early purchasers can bring the entry price down to an effective ₹23,999 by availing a ₹2,000 instant bank offer.