Sweet, Charming Helly

Sweet, Charming Helly

By REDIFF STYLE
August 21, 2024 10:01 IST
If you don't fall in love with Helly Shah's gorgeous eyes, you'll be swept away by her girl-next-door style.

Naam Namak Nishan's Dr Tina will make you palat in her uber-glam vacay wardrobe, is cuteness overload in fuchsia and has absolutely delightful dresses in her wardrobe.

IMAGE: Helly elevates a basic cropped top and shorts combo into a monsoon fashion fiesta by throwing on a pair of gumboots. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Come rain or sunshine, her love for denim never fades. 

 

IMAGE: The newspaper print shirt and khaki shorts make for a fantastic combo. 

 

IMAGE: Helly's unique take on the floral trend. 

 

IMAGE: She paints the streets of Seoul pink. 

 

IMAGE: Helly makes a case for a velvet dress that, with the right accessories, can make a quick turn from casual to formal. 

