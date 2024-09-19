Roshini Is A Natural Beauty

Roshini Prakash loves Nature.

The Murphy actor, who will celebrate her birthday on September 23, prefers natural fabrics and knows to wear them.

IMAGE: Roshni looks cool in this minty green sari.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Roshini Prakash/Instagram

IMAGE: The actor chooses earth colours with a hint of animal print. At the same time, she doffs her fedora to tradition with the septum ring.

IMAGE: Shades of brown seem to appeal to this lovely lady.

IMAGE: She wears her favourite hue again in a colour-blocked sari that also includes -- no surprises here -- blue and green.

IMAGE: A gulabi sari shaded with gold -- a combination that is both gorgeous and classic.

IMAGE: She's ready for the baarish in a bandhini sari.