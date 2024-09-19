News
Roshini Is A Natural Beauty

Roshini Is A Natural Beauty

By REDIFF STYLE
Last updated on: September 19, 2024 11:35 IST
Roshini Prakash loves Nature.

The Murphy actor, who will celebrate her birthday on September 23, prefers natural fabrics and knows to wear them.

IMAGE: Roshni looks cool in this minty green sari.
All Photographs: Kind courtesy Roshini Prakash/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The actor chooses earth colours with a hint of animal print. At the same time, she doffs her fedora to tradition with the septum ring.

 

IMAGE: Shades of brown seem to appeal to this lovely lady.

 

IMAGE: She wears her favourite hue again in a colour-blocked sari that also includes -- no surprises here -- blue and green.

 

IMAGE: A gulabi sari shaded with gold -- a combination that is both gorgeous and classic.

 

IMAGE: She's ready for the baarish in a bandhini sari.

REDIFF STYLE
Priyanka Mohan's Got Us Swooning!
Isn't Malavika Mohanan Bewitching?
Chulbuli, Natkhat Vaibhavi
The Film Kareena Wants To Show Her Sons
Chess Olympiad: Gukesh delivers knockout blow to China
Why Movies Get Into Trouble...
Mkts scale fresh peaks after Fed's rate cut decision
