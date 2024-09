Looking fabulous is the second nature to Priyanka Mohan.

From traditional Indian wear to contemporary outfits, the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor makes sure she is putting her best fashion foot forward.

IMAGE: A beautifully beaded white blouse adds chaar chaand to what would have otherwise been a simple black sari.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

IMAGE: Blending comfort with style, she wears an oversized sweater with blue denims.

IMAGE: She taps into florals with blue flowers on a crushed white cotton top.

IMAGE: Onam may be over but cream, gold and red is always a lovely combination.

IMAGE: By adding on the black jacket, she's changed the striped tee and jeans into a semi-formal outfit.

IMAGE: When Priyanka wraps herself in pink and gold, she looks stunning.