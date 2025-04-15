Pretty Preity!

South actor Preity Mukhundhan is here to charm her way to the top.

With her electrifying moves in the sizzling Aasa Kooda song from Think Indie, she didn't just make waves but created a full-on splash. Get ready to catch this beauty in the upcoming Telugu fantasy flick, Kannappa.

With her gorgeous Indian features, she lights up every frame, especially when draped in traditional attire which seems to be her clear favourite. But don't be fooled -- she can rock western outfits with just as much pizzazz.

Which style do you think looks best on her?

IMAGE: She's dressed for summer in edgy boots and a dress that reminds you of palash flowers. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Preity Mukhundhan/Instagram

IMAGE: That dreamy satin dress, complete with a daring thigh-high slit, gives us a sneak peek at her beautiful tattoo.

IMAGE: She glows in a lacy white dress, roses in her hair and beautifully coloured lips.

IMAGE: Her tissue organza outfit adorned with kundan jewellery are like a match made in heaven.

IMAGE: She’s binging the 'rad' in traditional with her off-shoulder look, a playful bindi and dewy makeup.

IMAGE: Preity wows in a tiered, gold-dusted lehenga that’s all class.

IMAGE: That embroidered ensemble seems plucked straight from her peppy Morni song.

IMAGE: Isn't she a glamorous vision in this irresistible sharara?

