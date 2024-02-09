V-Day Recipe: Taruna's Rasmalai Truffles

Taruna Deepak revamps the classic truffles to present a fusion dessert.

Her Rasmalai Truffles are sure to suit the ever-evolving palette of the younger generation and lots of young oldies.

Made with condensed milk and white chocolate, it's got 'I love you' written all over it.

When refrigerated, it stays fresh for a week.

Experimenting is Taruna's middle name. Have you tried her Gulab Jamun Cake, Chocolate Nut Bar or Benarasi Hajmola Chai?

Rasmalai Truffles

Servings: 12

Ingredients

100 gm condensed milk

200 gm white chocolate chips, use top quality chips for a better taste

1½-2 tbsp finely chopped mixed nuts, optional but recommended

½ tsp rasmalai essence, available online

1/8 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Mixed nuts, finely chopped, for rolling the truffles

Crushed dried rose petals, for rolling the truffles

1 tbsp butter

A baking sheet

Butter/parchment paper

Method

Heat the condensed milk in a saucepan over medium heat.

Keep stirring to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Once bubbles begin to form around the edges, add the butter and sprinkle the white chocolate chips in.

Reduce the heat to low.

Add the cardamom powder and rasmalai essence.

Make sure to gently stir the butter in and allow it to melt on its own.

Stir once again to evenly mix the chocolate into the condensed milk.

Keep stirring till the chocolate has completely dissolved.

Stir in the chopped nuts.

Take off heat.

Whisk the contents and then transfer to a bowl.

Cool and then cover the bowl and place it in the fridge for 20 to 30 minutes, to soldify it almost.

Depending on the quality of chocolate and the weather, the refrigeration time will vary.

Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with butter paper or parchment paper.

Keep aside.

Scoop the mixture and roll it into small balls to make truffles of the size you desire.

Spread out the finely chopped nut and dried rose petals on a plate.

Roll each truffle in the finely chopped nuts and dried rose petals mixture and place on the prepared baking sheet.

Once cooled, store for a week in the refrigerator in an air-tight container.

Taruna Deepak lives in Mumbai and is the creator of the food blog Easyfoodsmith.