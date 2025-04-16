Vaani, Khushi Get Ready To Party

Slink into summer with the sultry elegance of cowl neck dresses!

They drape, they flow, they flatter... and they’re making a serious style statement this season.

From beachside brunches to candlelit evenings, this silhouette keeps you sorted.

Need inspo? We’ve rounded up some drool-worthy looks to fuel your wardrobe goals.

IMAGE: Sauraseni Maitra gives the classic cowl a modern twist in this breezy magenta number. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sauraseni Maitra/ Instagram

IMAGE: The peaceful hue and delicate drape of Karishma Tanna's outfit is the definition of summer sophistication. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma K Tanna/ Instagram

IMAGE: Luxe meets lounge in Krystle Dsouza's aubergine dress that moves like a dream. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle Dsouza /Instagram

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor gets dolled up in cowl and chainmail. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul Singh looks intoxicating in a wine-coloured, softly flowing dress. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/ Instagram

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor paints a pretty picture in this coral attire which will keep you feeling stylish. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pragya Jaiswal wears a metallic gold masterpiece -- understated but unforgettable. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

