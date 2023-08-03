Like Disha's Disco Ball Style?

If you have elaborate plans to shimmer like a Chikni Chameli on the dance floor, you have just one path open to you.

Sequins, of course. Elementary, my dear.

A healthy serving of them.

Wanna know exactly how it's done?

Watch how Disha Patani made a jhakaas silvery entrance on the runway at FDCI India Couture Week, New Delhi, in a sultry Dolly J costume revealing a striking figure. And The Leg.

IMAGE: Like an Indian answer to Rihanna -- who loves her argentine sequin dresses -- Disha kicked up a hooha when she appeared.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Disha P, the dress and Dolly J.

It was great to see the actor trade her comfy, habitual boxer shorts and ganji dressing for a supermodel uniform.

IMAGE: Aao Tuhme Chand Pe Le Jaye in a chaniya choli designed for angels.

The tattered, holey silver chunni was a cool touch.

IMAGE: Let your dark side reign in a gown with a fishnet-ish bodice that could make the stepmother queen from Snow White seem less evil.

IMAGE: We have been seeing quite a lot of these crystal, glitter, feathery tamashas at the best fashion addresses.