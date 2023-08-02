Rahul's Biwi Is The Prettiest

The Seduction of a White Lace Dress is overpowering.

We all had those kinds of frocks in our childhood, that we wore with white lace-edged socks and black, immaculately-polished Mary Jane shoes.

Our adoring mothers loved to adorn their betis in romantic, net-like Alice in Wonderland numbers and, armed with metres and metres of the sheer material, they would whisk us off to the nearest tailor to create such confections.

When we hit our rebellious teens, we junked all that yardage of simpering fluff.

Athiya Shetty proffers a solid reason to bring back that era of lace dresses in your closet. When cricketer K L Rahul's biwi decided to venture on the FDCI India Couture Week ramp in New Delhi, she was swathed in the old world charm of a mouthwatering off-white lace creation by Designer Anamika Khanna.

It had fashionistas chattering and wondering if the delicate fabric could once again rule the roost.

IMAGE: They say style depends largely on the way the chin is worn.

In Athiya's case?

Pretty darn high.

Oh! And just when we thought she was wearing a long dress, Athiya stuck out a leg out to reveal satin dhoti-styled bottoms underneath. Kya baat hai!

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Her gown left us smitten from the front...

And Athiya made sure she stopped mid-way and gave the audience a glimpse of the plunging back.

The colourful doodles were a fun touch and matched the heels.

IMAGE: Anamika and Athiya have a special connection -- she designed Mrs Rahul's lovely old-rose pink wedding lehenga.

No surprise then that she was the designer's showstopper at the couture week.

Could you make sense of Anamika's pants? Was she shoeless?

IMAGE: Even faux malas or Christmas garlands can become clothing.

The golden blanket doubles up as a robe.

The silk pajamas will make an impression in the bedroom.

IMAGE: When one drape isn't good enough, settle for two!

More bedroom fare... Like the model was startled in her boudoir and hurriedly grabbed some silk-satin sheets to wrap around and become presentable.

IMAGE: Kimono pant suit? Or pant suit kimono?

IMAGE: The collection 'embraced silver and gold metallics, antiquated allure, emeralds, pearls, pastel hues, and the elegance of ivory and black', and this is the outfit in which the designer chose to use all of it and also add in an Edvard Munch kind of screaming face.