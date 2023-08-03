News
Ace The BFF Twinning Game...

By REDIFF STYLE
August 03, 2023 18:10 IST
Once upon a time Friendship Day was all about sporting an armful of bands in every hue and having messages written with sketch pens on your hands.

When you got home, the ribbons were untied and stored away safely, so you could keep revisiting those pleasant memories.

Today, it's mostly about meeting friends at a mall, catching up for coffee, some Netflix and chill time, or a house party with your favourite squad.

If you and your gang haven't still decided what to wear for Friendship Day, let these celeb besties help you with the twinning game you might have planned for August 6.

IMAGE: You can't get more matchy-matchy than the sparkling Kapoor damsels Shanaya, Janhvi and Khushi in their figure-hugging dresses than show off six beautiful legs.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sisters, pals, valentines and fans of all things neutral. As well as cats.
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt have similar skincare routines and a fondness for wardrobe conversations in shades of brown.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The picture on the wall says it all.
Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are BFFs in white.
Pink lips breaks the saphed monotony.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Amrita Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Huppa Huiyya: These buddies are a lamba, lamba sentence in black.
When Nupur and Kriti Sanon went partying with their friends to ring in the Adipurush actor's birthday, they were delightfully colour-coded.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: The Sanon Sisters should have starred in Duplicate.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aisha and Neha Sharma are about to sit down and write The Yellow Song once they finish flirting with their cellphone camera in the lift.
The camaraderie between the sisters is cute and they are the princesses of twinning -- every next pic of these gorgeous girls is a colour-coordinated fashion moment.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: I Believe I Can Fly! Armed with Christian Dior and Gucci bags, tarmac ladies Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have the same rules for in-flight dressing: Heaps of white and grey with hints of black.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

