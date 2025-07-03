US Opens Student Visa Applications, But...

'What we want students to understand when they're applying for that visa is that we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application.'

Kindly note the image has been used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy George Pak/Pexels.com

US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Mignon Houston on Wednesday stated that student visa applications for the United States are now open and encouraged students to apply, while underlining that all visa decisions are taken keeping US national security in mind.

Speaking to ANI, Houston said, "Our student visa applications have opened, students can apply and submit their application but what we want students to understand when they're applying for that visa, (is that) we want to see a use of that visa that is in line with their application -- (that the) students come to the United States and study, and not obstruct students from studying in class, (and) not to vandalise campuses."

"Every decision we make is a US national security decision," Houston added. "We have these policies with the US immigration law to ensure that we are holding the highest standard for US immigration... not only to protect US citizens but also the other students studying here..."