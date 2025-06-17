Your F-1 Visa Could Be Rejected If...

rediffGURU Dr Karan Gupta, education counsellor and the founder of Karan Gupta Consulting and the Karan Gupta Education Foundation, offers expert advice on overseas education, including courses, admissions and visa guidance.

Radhika: I heard that students from Manipal University are getting more F1 visa rejections lately. Is this true?

If anyone is aware, please share. It will really help.

To be honest, there's no official proof that Manipal University students are getting more F1 visa rejections than others.

Visa decisions depend more on your personal profile, how well you do in the interview, your financial documents and how clearly you show your intent to return to India after studies.

Sometimes, students from certain colleges might feel like rejections are high but that could also be due to a few recent cases shared online, not a general rule.

So don't stress too much about the college name. Just make sure your documents are strong, your answers are clear and you're confident during the interview. That matters the most.

Anonymous: In 2024, my F1 visa was put on administrative processing under section 221(g) and I had to defer.

I am applying again this year to a different university in California.

My profile hasn't changed much since last year. What should I do?

Will this past issue affect my current visa decision?

How should I explain it during the interview?

I totally understand your concern.

This happens to quite a few people so you're not alone. Since your F1 visa was put under 221(g) last time, it just means that the consulate needed more time or documents to process your case.

It's not a 'hard' rejection.

The good thing is you weren't denied under 214(b), which is more serious.

As you're applying again (even to a different university), it might come up in your interview but it won't automatically lead to another delay.

Just be honest in your interview.

Keep your answers short and clear. And make sure all your documents are in order, including your new I-20, finances, etc.

Anonymous: I got into Northeastern University for an MS in Business Analytics but the US visa interview slots in Mumbai are completely booked till August.

My classes start mid-August.

Is it okay to try for appointments in another city like Delhi or Chennai? Is it allowed?

Can I travel to a third country (like Nepal or Sri Lanka) to speed up the process?

Will this affect my F1 visa approval? Please reply. Thank you.

Congratulations on getting into Northeastern University.

About the visa situation, yes, it's fine to look for appointments in other cities like Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc.

A lot of students do that when their home consulate is booked.

You just have to be a little flexible with travel and it won't impact your chances at all.

For other countries, we don't recommend that as the US consulates there might not prioritise or accept non-residents.

Also if the visa gets delayed or stuck in administrative processing, you might end up stuck abroad which is more stressful.

