US Issues Stern Visa Warning For Students

'Violating the terms of your student visa can result in revocation, deportation and even long-term ineligibility for future US visas,' warns the US embassy in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harvard University

For thousands of Indian students headed to the US every year, studying abroad is a dream come true. But a single misstep -- like skipping classes or not informing your university if you drop out -- could cost you more than your degree. It might cost you your visa.

The US embassy in India has issued a crucial reminder for students already in the US and those planning to go -- violating the terms of your student visa can result in revocation, deportation and even long-term ineligibility for future US visas.

Here's what the US embassy in India tweeted: 'If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your programme of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked, and you may lose eligibility for future US visas. Always adhere to the terms of your visa and maintain your student status to avoid any issues.'

Here's what this means:

Your visa comes with conditions -- know them

The student visa (commonly the F-1 visa) is issued to those enrolled full-time in accredited US schools/universities. According to the US department of state, students must:

Attend all scheduled classes.

Maintain a full course load.

Report any change in address, institution or programme to the school and through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS).

Violating these conditions -- for example, by skipping classes repeatedly or leaving your course without informing the designated school official (DSO) -- can trigger automatic visa revocation.

No no-shows

The US embassy's statement makes it clear: 'If you drop out, skip classes, or leave your program of study without informing your school, your student visa may be revoked.'

Why is this serious?

Because the SEVIS is actively monitored. If your university reports that you are no longer in compliance, your visa can be terminated and you could be subject to removal proceedings.

You may be barred from returning to the US

A visa revocation isn't just a slap on the wrist; it could affect your long-term plans.

As immigration attorney Poorvi Chothani told The Economic Times newspaper, 'Overstaying or violating visa conditions can result in a ban on re-entry for 3 or even 10 years.'

This means you might not just be forced to leave; you could lose the chance to return, even for work or future study.

What students should do

Show up to class: Consistent attendance is monitored and mandatory.

Stay full-time: Dropping below the required credit hours without permission is a status violation.

Inform your school of changes: Thinking of transferring or taking a break? Talk to your DSO first.

Be transparent: Don't ghost your university or miss e-mails from the international student office.

Have questions? Ask the right people

Avoid taking advice from social media or unverified sources. Instead:

Contact your designated school official.

Visit EducationUSA for reliable, India-specific study abroad guidance.

Follow the US embassy in India (@USAndIndia) on X for official updates.