What Are The New Changes in TOEFL?

From 2026, Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will be offered as a personalised test which will adjust in real time based on how a student performs and will feature AI-assisted identity verification, according to the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

Princeton-based ETS, which conducts exams like TOEFL and the Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), has announced a series of changes and enhancements, some of which will be implemented from May 30, 2025, and the remaining from 2026.

According to officials, ETS will implement a multi-stage adaptive design for the reading and listening sections of the TOEFL iBT (Internet based test) from 2026.

"This means the test will adjust in real time based on how a student performs. Additionally, traditional content will be supplemented with modern, equitable topics," said Rohit Sharma, senior vice president of global mobility solutions at ETS.

"The tailored test will better reflect how students use English in real academic settings like group discussions and project work," Sharma added.

"The test will use content that is relevant, accessible and carefully reviewed to reduce cultural bias."

TOEFL is a standardised test to measure the English language abilities of non-native speakers wishing to enrol in English-speaking universities.

The test is recognised by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries and universally accepted in popular educational destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and also by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.

In addition to their traditional scoring, TOEFL will introduce an intuitive score scale of 1 to 6.

"This additional score will directly align with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) -- the world's most widely recognised English proficiency framework, making score interpretation simpler and more consistent," Sharma said.

While the score reports will display both the 1 to 6 banded scale and the traditional 0 to 120 scale, institutions will receive training and resources to ensure a smooth integration.

From May 2025, the home edition of the test will be redesigned to create a more seamless and supportive experience.

The new additions include ETS-trained in-house proctors for consistent support throughout the testing session; AI-assisted identity verification (ENTRUST) to confirm the test taker's identity while easing check-in friction and simplified registration and test-day workflow, reducing stress and administrative hurdles.

"I learned English outside of a formal classroom so I understand the challenges of non-traditional learning. We are transforming TOEFL to be more fair, flexible and relevant, so no student is held back by how or where they learned," said Omar Chihane, global general manager of TOEFL at ETS.

"We have updated niche topics like Greek mythology with more real-world academic content that reflects today's global student, relevant regardless of their background," Chihane explained.

"Whether testing at a centre in India or from home in Denmark, every student deserves a fair shot to demonstrate their English proficiency," Chihane added.

ETS had, in 2023, executed a series of changes in the 60-year-old test to create an optimal experience for those taking it.

Reducing the duration to less than two hours instead of three and allowing candidates to be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test were among these changes.