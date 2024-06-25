Unapologetically Chic: Amyra, Karishma, Shibani...

Classy, versatile, sophisticated and very chic.... the colour black is indeed a class apart.

As celebs like Amyra Dastur, Karishma Tanna and Shibani Akhtar prove, it's an elegant option for the red carpet or an evening out.

Here they are, at the launch of the Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum at Mumbai's Taj Palace, pulling out all stops to create the perfect party vibe.

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur chose a fitted, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that showcased her curves. All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna went mildly corporate, then jazzed it up with an embellished tie.

IMAGE: Shibani Akhtar said hi to elegance in a corset-style dress.

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash's panel gown was all things sophisticated.

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia rocked the high-school prom look.

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi made sure she stood out in an LBD that celebrated her fit bod.

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia's sleeves, which swept down in soft waves, showcased those made-for-display shoulders.