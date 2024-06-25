News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Unapologetically Chic: Amyra, Karishma, Shibani...

Unapologetically Chic: Amyra, Karishma, Shibani...

By REDIFF STYLE
June 25, 2024 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Classy, versatile, sophisticated and very chic.... the colour black is indeed a class apart. 

As celebs like Amyra Dastur, Karishma Tanna and Shibani Akhtar prove, it's an elegant option for the red carpet or an evening out.

Here they are, at the launch of the Giorgio Armani Si Eau De Parfum at Mumbai's Taj Palace, pulling out all stops to create the perfect party vibe. 

IMAGE: Amyra Dastur chose a fitted, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that showcased her curves. All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Karishma Tanna went mildly corporate, then jazzed it up with an embellished tie. 

 

IMAGE: Shibani Akhtar said hi to elegance in a corset-style dress. 

  

IMAGE: Tejasswi Prakash's panel gown was all things sophisticated. 

 

IMAGE: Aditi Bhatia rocked the high-school prom look. 

 

IMAGE: Mandira Bedi made sure she stood out in an LBD that celebrated her fit bod. 

 

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia's sleeves, which swept down in soft waves, showcased those made-for-display shoulders.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Sonu Sonnalli
Sonu Sonnalli
Baby Doll Avneet Kaur
Baby Doll Avneet Kaur
Shanaya, Khushi's Cosy Monsoon Getups
Shanaya, Khushi's Cosy Monsoon Getups
Sights And Dazzle Of Japan
Sights And Dazzle Of Japan
IPOs: Rs 32,000 Cr Raised in 1st Half!
IPOs: Rs 32,000 Cr Raised in 1st Half!
'Hope Bigg Boss Brings Me Fame'
'Hope Bigg Boss Brings Me Fame'
How Afghanistan reigned in Kingstown to make WC semis
How Afghanistan reigned in Kingstown to make WC semis

More like this

The Beauty From Heeramandi

The Beauty From Heeramandi

Meet Fashion Darlings: Disha, Isha, Ridhima...

Meet Fashion Darlings: Disha, Isha, Ridhima...

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances