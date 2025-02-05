Unable To Fall Asleep? Try This...

Lack of sleep can leave you stressed, anxious, and depressed.

You may feel agitated, frustrated, irritated and find yourself unable to focus at work, cautions Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at the Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy cottonbro studio/Pexels.com

Like a nutritious diet and exercise, a good night's sleep is also important for maintaining one's overall well-being.

Regrettably, a majority of Indians do not get adequate sleep due to stress, excessive screen time and erratic schedules.

Lack of sleep does not only lead to irritability, frustration and feeling groggy or cranky, it can even impact your heart.

Likewise, failure to get sound sleep at night could point towards the beginning of Alzheimer's disease.

Here are some of the common issues caused by sleeplessness and effective ways to tackle them.

What happens to your body when you sleep less than eight hours a day?

1. Weight gain and diabetes

When one fails to get sound sleep at night, the balance of hunger-regulating hormones like ghrelin and leptin is disturbed.

You will experience increased cravings for unhealthy food like pizzas, chips, chocolates and ice creams.

This will gradually lead to uncontrolled levels of sugar.

The simple remedy? Don't compromise on sleep.

3. Heart problems and hypertension

If you suffer from chronic sleeplessness, you will be at greater risk of cardiovascular problems like hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

Your immunity can take a hit due to insufficient sleep and this can make you susceptible to infections and illnesses.

People failing to get enough sleep can also catch a cold easily and recover more slowly from diseases as compared to those who get sound sleep at night.

4. Stress, anxiety and depression

Lack of sleep can leave you stressed, anxious and depressed.

When unattended for a long period, you can also develop mood swings.

You may feel agitated, frustrated, irritated and find yourself unable to focus at work.

5. Warning sign of Alzheimer's

A study, recently published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association revealed that those who take a lot of time to enter the 'dreaming' phase of sleep could face an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease, which is a brain disorder that affects memory, thinking and behaviour.

It is a form of dementia that could eventually take a toll on your memory as you age.

For example, you will find it difficult to carry out even the simplest tasks -- like remembering names of people or things, numbers and/or where you have kept your keys or wallet. You may even forget to have your food or medicine on time.

According to the study, sleeping well helps with cognitive health which boosts memory and learning. However, during the rapid eye movement (REM) phase of sleep, the brain tries to seek new information and connect it with past experiences before storing it for the long term.

If REM sleep is delayed or insufficient, then the level of the stress hormone, cortisol, increases and damages the hippocampus, a key brain region for memory.

The study confirmed that those who took a long time to enter REM sleep had higher levels of amyloid clumps and tau tangles which are the proteins linked to Alzheimer's disease. They also had lower levels of a healthy brain protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which supports memory and learning.

Delayed REM sleep could be an early sign of Alzheimer's which can impact your day-to-day life.

Hence, it is essential to get adequate sleep to be able to maintain your cognitive health.

How to tackle sleeplessness

1. Follow a structured sleep-wake-up schedule daily (yes, that includes weekends).

2. Make sure you go to bed without any distractions.

3. Use a proper pillow and mattress. Keep the room cool, dark, and quiet.

4. You can also take a warm bath, meditate, read a book or listen to soft music before sleeping.

5. Avoid heavy meals, alcohol and smoking before going to bed.

6. Limit the use of mobile phones before hitting the sack.

7. Manage stress by doing yoga and meditation to sleep peacefully at night.

8. Don't hesitate to seek professional help if you are having conditions such as insomnia or sleep apnoea.

It is important to regulate the sleep cycle to keep your well-being intact.

Prioritising sleep can do wonders for your health and help you to live a fulfilling life.

How to sleep better at night? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.