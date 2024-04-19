10 Tips To Sleep On Time

When you watch TV or browse through your phone while in bed, you're teaching your brain that's how people should spend their nights, says Mehezabin Dordi, clinical psychologist at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Sleep-related problems? Get expert advice from rediffGURUS HERE.





Kindly note the image -- a scene from the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan -- has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Netflix

Do you find yourself scrolling through your social media feed late at night?

Do you struggle to fall asleep on time?

Do you wake up at odd hours and consistently complain of a lack of sleep?

Here are some tips to help you go to bed on time:

1. Change your 'me' time

It might not be possible for everyone on all days but consider shifting your routine self-care tasks to earlier in the day and not keep it as the last thing you do at night.

This is a good way to avoid falling into the trap of revenge bedtime procrastination.

2. Establish a consistent sleep schedule

Set a fixed bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends, to regulate your body's internal clock and improve sleep quality.

Consistency helps ensure good quality sleep.

3. Establish a calm bedtime routine

Before going to bed, establish peaceful routines like reading a book, having a warm bath or using relaxation methods like deep breathing or meditation to let your body know it's time to unwind.

4. Limit screen time before bed

The blue light that gadgets emit might interfere with your sleep-wake cycle so try to avoid using them at least an hour before bed. This includes laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Electronics should not be used in the bedroom; this will help you avoid distractions and establish a sleep-friendly atmosphere.

5. Avoid spending a lot of time in bed

When you watch TV or browse through your phone while in bed, you're teaching your brain that's how people should spend their nights.

Setting aside your bed for sleep is essential, particularly if you have trouble falling asleep at night.

6. Pay attention to your body

Try going to bed the first time you get drowsy.

Research says you have about 20 minutes to fall asleep. And if you miss that window for any reason, then you're not usually sleeping for a couple more hours.

7. Manage stress

Practise stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, journalling or engaging in hobbies to alleviate anxiety and promote relaxation before bedtime.

8. Avoid stimulants

Limit consumption of caffeine and nicotine, especially in the afternoon and evening, as they can interfere with your ability to fall asleep.

9. Establish boundaries

Set boundaries with yourself and others regarding bedtime activities so that you can prioritise sleep and ensure adequate rest.

10. Avoid keeping stuff for later

Avoid procrastinating during the day as unfinished tasks can contribute to bedtime anxiety.

Break tasks into smaller, more manageable chunks and allocate specific times to complete them; this makes them less overwhelming.

Also, identify your most important tasks for the day and tackle them first, leaving less crucial tasks for later in the day.

Use time-blocking techniques whenever necessary.

Sleep-related problems? Get expert advice from rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.