Rediff.com  » Getahead » Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?

Does Ananya Have The Flattest Tummy In B-Town?

By REDIFF STYLE
December 18, 2023 09:16 IST
Ananya Panday is no stranger to yoga -- she starts her day with it.  

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor also turns to aerial yoga once in a while as the 'world is truly better upside down'. 

She is a fan of Pilates as it's good for stretching and relaxes her body. 

In an interview with Vogue, she revealed that after six days of clean eating, she has cheat days 'every Sunday' when she is 'reunited with her burger (bae)'.  

Her happiness lies in being kind to her body and her regimen -- one she strictly follows -- has guaranteed her those toned biceps, shoulders and taut tummy.

And it's a delight to see her flaunt her abs in pretty dresses and bikinis.  

IMAGE: Ananya stole the show on Koffee With Karan in a spotlight-worthy, off-the-shoulder sheer corset top and a sarong skirt.  
Photographs: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She's probably the only B-Town celeb who has taken ab-baring silhouettes to a whole level. 
The actor shines in a black bodysuit with a sizable midriff cutout at a Swarovski event in New York. 

 

IMAGE: Even her dresses come with slits that ride all the way down to her torso. 

 

IMAGE: We love a woman who is confident about her body and enjoys a little show of abs, especially if they are as perfect as Ananya's. 
'Took the pink theme too seriously,' she writes. 

 

IMAGE: Peek-a-boo! Her belly makes a tiny appearance in her denim separates.  

 

IMAGE: She makes the bare midriff a fashion statement at a jungle party. 

 

IMAGE: There's some pretty powerful ab inspiration out here.

 

IMAGE: Isn't she the undisputed queen of ab-tastic outfits? 

 

IMAGE: See-through corsets are her favourite way to show off that toned tummy. 

 

IMAGE: She showcases her sculpted mid-section in a white lehenga

 

REDIFF STYLE
