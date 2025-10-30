Avneet Kaur's Festive Style Tips

Diwali is the season of colourful sparklers, pyrotechnic crackers, delectable mithai and happy celebration. It is also the season of actresses dressing to outdazzle the diyas at the many soirees they attend.

Avneet Kaur talks about how she put together her unique, dazzling Diwali look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur

Twenty-four-year-old Avneet Kaur has, believe it or not, featured in more than 25 music videos.

In the last three years, she has also worked in Tiku Weds Sheru (2023) opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Luv Ki Arranged Marriage (2024) opposite Sunny Singh and Love In Vietnam (2025) opposite Shantanu Maheshwari.

"I love experimenting with my looks, my outfits and my hair,” she says “but when it comes to Diwali, I want to go old school."

"I opt for beautiful saris or lehengas during Diwali. I have tried the Indo-western fusion look but, on this occasion, I prefer dressing up in traditional outfits and jewellery that reflect the beautiful ethnicity of Indian costumes. I make sure that I accessorise with maang tikkas.

"My vibe is basically traditional.

"I personally choose all my different Diwali looks. Obviously, my stylist helps me out but the original ideas come from my side. My idea is to look glamorous in a traditional manner but, at the same time, be comfortable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur

"Over the years, I have understood how to carry off such outfits so, nowadays, it's easy for me.

"This Diwali, I wore a beautiful baby pink sari and I got several compliments for the colour. Also really appreciated by many was my ensemble comprising a multi-coloured skirt and choli with a black dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur

"If you ask me my favourite, my most royal and most beautiful look, it would be the mermaid skirt and choli that I wore for a recent Diwali party. It just came together really beautifully because of the lip colour, the hair that I chose to do differently that day and the jewellery.

"I got a lot of compliments for the maang tikka I was wearing. I don't know why women have stopped sporting a maang tikka at Diwali parties... I think it looks so chic and it makes you stand out.

"When I'm going for a Diwali party, I make sure that I take care of my skin. I tend to not use any foundation on my face. I don't like a heavy base on my face so I go with subtlety.

"After all the festivities, once I reach home, I don't forget about taking off the make-up. I have a proper night routine for that. I double cleanse my face because make-up clogs your pores. I wash my face, moisturise and hydrate it really well and then I go off to sleep."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur

My tip for the wedding season

"Here's what I would to share with guests and brides for the wedding season: Just have fun and be yourself. And go with the trends -- they are always cool because, during the wedding season, there are certain colours that are in style and they look really look beautiful.

"I would advise the bride to opt for make-up with a natural finish. Cakey make-up throughout the day doesn't look so nice on the skin. Subtle and natural is beautiful. And stop being boring with your looks, try doing something new and exciting!"