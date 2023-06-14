News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Trendy, Peppy Bebika Dhurve

Trendy, Peppy Bebika Dhurve

By REDIFF STYLE
June 14, 2023 16:56 IST
Bebika Dhurve's Wardrobe is always whooping it up. Not for it staidness and meek modesty. Or low-key behaviour like other run-of-the-mill almirahs.

The strobes are on in that wardrobe, bro. Pops of exotic colours rule. Whites, creams, and namby-pamby rang stuff has been outlawed. Splashes of metallic shades abound. Loud lipsticks are boppin the scene.

And all thanks to this out-of-control closet, Bebika sparkles like all hues of the rainbow when she steps out.

The dentist-and-astrologer-turned-COVID-19-warrior-turned-Miss-India-contestant-turned-actor, who joins the cast of Bigg Boss OTT's season 2, caught fans' imagination with her role in the 2021 television show Bhagya Lakshmi.

As she debuts on a reality show, one wonders how many of these colourful personas and shimmering clothes will Bebika take for a spin to the Bigg Boss ka ghar.

IMAGE: Here's a purple haze to your hectic Wednesday blues.
Should Bebika take this sassy frock in her peti to BB? Yeah, yeah, yeah.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Bebika Dhurve/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pack hot pink? Oh yes.
She will be a fab flamingo among a flock of pigeons.

 

IMAGE: Dhinchak! She is the party in blazing blue '80s disco togs while 'smiling through struggle, pit-holes, sad times, stress... to make a mark.'
It's a costume that makes Dard-e-Disco start up on repeat in your head.

 

IMAGE: What up, Bebika! In shiny bronze she is veritably statuesque.
'Be bold, be beautiful inside out,' she declares. Righto.

 

IMAGE: Bebika arouses nightime Dubai in an outfit she describes as 'a little sunshine in the darkest hours'. Hmm.
The belt with the gold clasp pulls the bomb of a look together with aplomb.

REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
