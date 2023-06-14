Trendy, Peppy Bebika Dhurve

Bebika Dhurve's Wardrobe is always whooping it up. Not for it staidness and meek modesty. Or low-key behaviour like other run-of-the-mill almirahs.
The strobes are on in that wardrobe, bro. Pops of exotic colours rule. Whites, creams, and namby-pamby rang stuff has been outlawed. Splashes of metallic shades abound. Loud lipsticks are boppin the scene.
And all thanks to this out-of-control closet, Bebika sparkles like all hues of the rainbow when she steps out.
The dentist-and-astrologer-turned-COVID-19-warrior-turned-Miss-India-contestant-turned-actor, who joins the cast of Bigg Boss OTT's season 2, caught fans' imagination with her role in the 2021 television show Bhagya Lakshmi.
As she debuts on a reality show, one wonders how many of these colourful personas and shimmering clothes will Bebika take for a spin to the Bigg Boss ka ghar.