Unbeatably Fashionable Karishma Tanna

Trust Scoop's feisty Jagruti Pathak and Karishma Tanna, together, to have you covered for just about anything, including the fashion front.

Lately, Netflix's newest star, offscreen, has been basking in summer holiday nostalgia, and her choices are impeccable.

IMAGE: Goodbye LBD! Scoop's leading lady smartly let's the jumpsuit take centre stage.

Note how this number has a dual message -- it's both business-like and super dressy.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Karishma definitely scooped this one.

The unstitched edges and terrific gauzy fabric adds so much to this unconventional dress-blazer combo.

IMAGE: 'Whoaaaaa boss lady': Another in-control jumpsuit, this time in pinstripes.

It has mixed Grand Masti and Fear Factor winner vibes, right?

IMAGE: A sea maiden, drenched in shades of 'painted sunsets of paradise', washed up on the beach at the Maldives' Dhaalu Atoll.

As they say: Peep the drip, folks

IMAGE: Karishma in a pretty Limerick label kaftan creates a carnival of colour along with the eye-popping hues of the tropical Indian ocean scenery. Or is it a cyclone of sexiness?

IMAGE: Her high-waist denims and black cropped top will have your Friday office look sorted.

Whatta pose. She's got us floored.