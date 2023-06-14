News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Unbeatably Fashionable Karishma Tanna

Unbeatably Fashionable Karishma Tanna

By REDIFF STYLE
June 14, 2023 10:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Trust Scoop's feisty Jagruti Pathak and Karishma Tanna, together, to have you covered for just about anything, including the fashion front.

Lately, Netflix's newest star, offscreen, has been basking in summer holiday nostalgia, and her choices are impeccable.

IMAGE: Goodbye LBD! Scoop's leading lady smartly let's the jumpsuit take centre stage.
Note how this number has a dual message -- it's both business-like and super dressy.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma definitely scooped this one.
The unstitched edges and terrific gauzy fabric adds so much to this unconventional dress-blazer combo.

 

IMAGE: 'Whoaaaaa boss lady': Another in-control jumpsuit, this time in pinstripes.
It has mixed Grand Masti and Fear Factor winner vibes, right?   

 

IMAGE: A sea maiden, drenched in shades of 'painted sunsets of paradise', washed up on the beach at the Maldives' Dhaalu Atoll.
As they say: Peep the drip, folks

 

IMAGE: Karishma in a pretty Limerick label kaftan creates a carnival of colour along with the eye-popping hues of the tropical Indian ocean scenery. Or is it a cyclone of sexiness?

 

IMAGE: Her high-waist denims and black cropped top will have your Friday office look sorted.
Whatta pose. She's got us floored.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
'I still live in constant fear'
'I still live in constant fear'
'A lot of actresses wanted my role'
'A lot of actresses wanted my role'
'Stories find me, I don't find them'
'Stories find me, I don't find them'
Everyone's Talking About Shilpa's Pic
Everyone's Talking About Shilpa's Pic
'I Used To Hit 400 Sixes In A Day'
'I Used To Hit 400 Sixes In A Day'
10 days after Bihar bridge collapse, guard found dead
10 days after Bihar bridge collapse, guard found dead
Priyanka's Day Out With Nick-Malti
Priyanka's Day Out With Nick-Malti

More like this

Why This Brilliant Actor Cried

Why This Brilliant Actor Cried

Scoop Review

Scoop Review

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances