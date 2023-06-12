Say Hello To Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle

Katrina's li'l sis Isabelle Kaif has an unflappable, summery style that could conquer a heatwave.

Her cheerful, flirty dresses are hard to miss and is solely the reason why Sunday becomes such a funday for her followers.

A 'serial dreamer', the model and budding actor believes that she and her 'ponytail are living our best lives' and she'll gladly be the 'cherry bomb' in red on your Insta feed.

IMAGE: Isabelle illuminates the horizon, challenging the the setting sun in a printed mini.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Isabelle Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: She's the butterfly in this garden, attired in a knockout floral ethnic costume.

She titles the pic: 'Working hard at hardly working'.

IMAGE: Sure, it's def Time To Dance when you have slipped into a seductive red corset, pleated white shorts and are on a yacht sailing to a tropical destination unknown as an 'island girl'.

IMAGE: The gorgeous white footwear could even make Mithun C, the badshah of saphed jootas jealous.

She strives to be the most dazzling tourist at the French Riviera with her long legs and in her itsy-bitsy dress.

Tu es belle, Isa.

IMAGE: The once-upon-a-time AD of Summum Bonum achieves the highest fashion good in in a kurta-denim combo and brill smile that makes one of her 1 million fans say she is 'more Indian than her sister'.

IMAGE: Is Isabelle running away from the many desi prospects she has been receiving on Instagram?

One look at her in this alluring, green number brings out the poet in a follower.

'Har chehre se dil ko kabhi pyar nahi hota,

'Jo rooh ko choo jaey jo dil main utar jaey...

'Us ishq ka lafzon main izhar nahi hota,

'Jab pyar juda ho to yeh husn bhi veeran hai...'