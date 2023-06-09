Amruta Khanvilkar's Mast Style

Amruta Khanvilkar owns all kinds of standout fashion moments.

Some are understated. Many khup sundar. Much of it easy glamour.

The actress has the ability to tap into the simple, clean aesthetics, that often get her fashion fanatic fans talking.

IMAGE: Cool London weather sees Amruta bring out the sweaters for maybe a gourmet picnic at one of the city's parks.

She adores the pale spring sunshine -- '#cantgetenoughofthislight'.

We heart the feminine mint-hued top.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

IMAGE: The colour black and Amu jive together, totally rock around the clock.

It will force you to ask the most obvious question, 'jeev ghete ka ata?'

IMAGE: She favours outfits that don't cost thousands and that's what makes her style 'khup bhaari'.

Well Done Baby.

IMAGE: Haan babuji! Kahan jaoge? Belapur, Navapur, Fatehpur, Ramgarh... kahan jana hai? Bolo!

Basanti tange wali just got a modern update and might we add, the red lips and matchy cap really round out the look.

IMAGE: Peak hour Mumbai traffic. No stress.

When you're dressed is separates as attractive as these, 25 long minutes spent stalled on say Elphinstone bridge, amidst a sea of cars, can become a photoshoot of sorts and will pass in a snap.

IMAGE: Her rockchick swag is super kadak, just like her Marathi film Chandramukhi that kept audiences glued to their television screens.

The charming white blazer and cargo pants are completely upstaged by the ankle-length boots. Raazi?