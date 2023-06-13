News
Disha Parmar's WONDERFUL Maternity Fashion

Disha Parmar's WONDERFUL Maternity Fashion

By REDIFF STYLE
June 13, 2023 09:38 IST
Stepping into motherhood seems a piece of cake for Disha Parmar Vaidya who refuses to resemble a potato sack. Bravo!

No loose, baggy, unsightly dresses. No oversized, large-as-Antilla kurtas to hide her thickening waist.

The television actor is a fan of figure-hugging garb, and she makes her me-and-my-baby-bump dressing look as comfy, flattering and positive as maternity wear can ever get.

 

IMAGE: A ribbed dress for the honewalli Ma? Yes, yes, yes!
Comfort reigns supreme in her wardrobe, but mama bear knows how to still make it fashionable in a narangi shade.
It's a glam-for-all-weathers kind of outfit and looks beautiful on her because there is no lovelier, happier figure than that of a pregnant woman.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who needs makeup when you got that pregnancy inner light to illuminate you!
Everyone's favourite Priya from Bade Acche Lagte Ho in a sundar white dress that is delicately feminine and overflowing with lace.
Disha's maternity rulebook has no place for shapeless ensembles.

 

 

IMAGE: Form-fitting separates in black is the preferred choice for Disha and Rahul Vaidya during a to-be-mummy and to-be-daddy pregnancy photo shoot.
Nothing path-breaking here, but it's definitely glammed up with those smiley faces.

 

IMAGE: Disha often turns to black, which many a dour finger-wagging grandma considers inauspicious, especially during pregnancy, but heck, she's luminous as a lighhouse in this colour.

 

IMAGE: Rahul chooses a red shirt to match up with Disha's bubblegum pink dress.
The 'pyaari jodi' are living up this pregnancy in the fashion dept. Chic, chic!

 

IMAGE: Disha gussies up her adorable bump in a snug organza dress and poses in front of EL & N coffee shop in Dubai.
Disha's oh-so-hatke dressing made fans say, 'Kya khub lagti ho'.

 

IMAGE: Pleats have always come to every expecting mom's rescue.
The actress' floral piece with delicate pleating at the empire line proves you can still show skin while pregnant.
Meetha meetha pyaara pyaara...

 

REDIFF STYLE
