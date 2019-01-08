rediff.com

This couple is giving a new life to India's landmarks

January 08, 2019 12:00 IST

Varsha and Vivek can paint on almost any canvas you tell them to.

Two commercial artists from Mumbai are painting some of India's best known landmarks on whatever canvas they land their hands on.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair, 28 have turned their travel stories into whARTever, an Instagram page where they showcase their art.

Check out some of their stunning work so far.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: Vivek and Varsha, who graduated from Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai showcase the iconic Taj as their subject of art. Photographs: Kind courtesy WhArtever/Instagram

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: Mumbai's Gateway of India in water colours.
Varsha started the Instagram page while she was still in college so she could showcase her talent.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: Bandra-Worli sealink on a matchbox cover.
The duo now take orders to paint portraits and make customised gifts for special ocassions.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: St Andrews Church in Bengaluru.
The duo regularly organise workshops across cities to teach basic sketching and painting techniques.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: This picture of Charminar, Varsha says was sketched while she was travelling on the train to Hyderabad. The details are so point on. 

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: The beautiful ruins of Hampi, Karnataka.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: This one's from their trip to Dalhousie. 

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: In Delhi, they sketched the Red Fort.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAGE: St John Church, one of the oldest churches in Dalhousie looks so good on this slab they found on the compound.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair are turning Indian landmarks to art

IMAFE: Can you even imagine recreating the colours of the sky on a shell? 

 

