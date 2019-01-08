This couple is giving a new life to India's landmarks

January 08, 2019 12:00 IST

Varsha and Vivek can paint on almost any canvas you tell them to.

Two commercial artists from Mumbai are painting some of India's best known landmarks on whatever canvas they land their hands on.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair, 28 have turned their travel stories into whARTever, an Instagram page where they showcase their art.

Check out some of their stunning work so far.

IMAGE: Vivek and Varsha, who graduated from Sir JJ School of Art, Mumbai showcase the iconic Taj as their subject of art. Photographs: Kind courtesy WhArtever/Instagram

IMAGE: Mumbai's Gateway of India in water colours.

Varsha started the Instagram page while she was still in college so she could showcase her talent.

IMAGE: Bandra-Worli sealink on a matchbox cover.

The duo now take orders to paint portraits and make customised gifts for special ocassions.

IMAGE: St Andrews Church in Bengaluru.

The duo regularly organise workshops across cities to teach basic sketching and painting techniques.

IMAGE: This picture of Charminar, Varsha says was sketched while she was travelling on the train to Hyderabad. The details are so point on.

IMAGE: The beautiful ruins of Hampi, Karnataka.

IMAGE: This one's from their trip to Dalhousie.

IMAGE: In Delhi, they sketched the Red Fort.

IMAGE: St John Church, one of the oldest churches in Dalhousie looks so good on this slab they found on the compound.

IMAFE: Can you even imagine recreating the colours of the sky on a shell?