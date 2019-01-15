This couple is making love on an Instagram timeline

January 15, 2019 11:28 IST

This couple is heating up the Internet with PDA.

Photographs: Courtesy SaéRah Stamps/Instagram

Meet Rahul Bhattacharya and Saloni Chopra.

Co-owners of SaeRah Stamps, Rahul is a travelling lawyer, while Saloni is an actor. He stays in Melbourne, she in Mumbai.

When they find the time, these two travel the globe together and bringing plenty of heat on Instagram with their online PDA.

Through their posts, not only are Rahul and Saloni telling the world how madly in love they are with each other, they're also letting people know that a bit of online PDA won't hurt.

Apart from their intimate pictures, it's their love letters to each other which will make you fall head-over-heels in love with them.

Take a look at their awe-inspiring pics.

Here's what makes their page so special. ' One of the first things we found we had in common was our love for travel. When we decided to travel together after a handful of dates in Melbourne, people told us that being able to travel together without killing each other is a strong indicator of compatibility. We got along from the minute we saw each other at the airport until the moment we almost missed our flights home at the end of the trip (I mean, I actually did miss mine...).'

A little online PDA won't harm anyone, will it?

Commenting about what it is like behind-the-scenes, they write: ' More than half the time, it's just a lot of fun. The other half, is occasionally awkward. And little bits, is when we're tired & arguing. But on most days, it's an excuse to cuddle and hug and kiss that extra ten minutes. It's for our page!' One of us will coyly say before we demand affection...'

The couple posing with the Eiffel Tower in the background.