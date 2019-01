January 11, 2019 11:47 IST

Model Gizele Oliveira has been posting pics of her beach vacation in Rio De Janeiro on Instagram.

Trust us, one look at these pics and you will be inspired to pack your bags and head out on a beach vacay.

Beach, sand, fun and frolic...what else do you need for the perfect holiday destination. Photograph: Courtesy Gizele Oliveira/Instagram

' Never seen so many people at the beach like summer in Rio,' she captioned this pic .



Apparently, she is holidaying with her boyfriend.