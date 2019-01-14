Pics: Amyra Dastur hits the beach in a bikini

January 14, 2019 11:06 IST

Amyra Dastur kicked off 2019 in the best possible way.

Pretty women! Amyra and Krystle D'Souza chill out on the beach. Photographs: Courtesy Amyra Dastur/Instagram

It's a Goan vacation for Amyra Dastur, who soaked up the the sun on the beach.

'I needed my fresh air and sand on my toes and most of all, the sea,' she shared.

'I'm an absolute water baby. I feel really connected to the world when I'm in the sea.'

The water baby dressed in a pink cutout bikini. 'Starting 2019 in the sea.'



She added: 'It's a memory I share with my mother actually.

'She's an amazing swimmer and she'd take me out into the sea and we'd jump over the waves together.

'We spent hours and hours in the sea and it made me feel peaceful and happy.'

This water baby gave her followers major travel inspiration on Instagram. Take a look at the pics.

' In pursuit of magic.' Amyra headed to the beach.



'Sky above, earth below.'



'A mojito Monday.'



Amyra's pics are sure to make one go green with jealousy...



...and you'd want to pack your bags and head on a beach vacation.



She writes: 'I actually woke up at 6 am for three days in a row for three hours of beach yoga. It was one of the best feelings in the world.'

That's her doing stunts underwater.