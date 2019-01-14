Pics: Amyra Dastur hits the beach in a bikini

Amyra Dastur kicked off 2019 in the best possible way.
It's a Goan vacation for Amyra Dastur, who soaked up the the sun on the beach.
'I needed my fresh air and sand on my toes and most of all, the sea,' she shared.
'I'm an absolute water baby. I feel really connected to the world when I'm in the sea.'
She added: 'It's a memory I share with my mother actually.
'She's an amazing swimmer and she'd take me out into the sea and we'd jump over the waves together.
'We spent hours and hours in the sea and it made me feel peaceful and happy.'
This water baby gave her followers major travel inspiration on Instagram. Take a look at the pics.
