Readers' special: The best travel pix from India

Readers' special: The best travel pix from India

December 30, 2018 09:00 IST

Presenting part two of the best of #India-Photos shared by our readers.

India photos

Vickram shared this stunning image clicked from Dawki in Meghalaya.

India photos

Neeta Shah posted this photograph of a snow capped mountain. 

India photos

Anil Zutshi sent us this photograph from Anjuna beach in Goa.

India photos

Somnath Ghosh offers us a stunning aerial view from Mankhim hilltop in East Sikkim.

India photos

A view of Nandadevi raj jat yatra in Uttarakhand. Photo by Mahipal Negi

Monsoon pics

Mahesh Sharma visited Cherrapunji and returned awestruck. 'Not only it receives the highest rainfall in the world, but the roads are so clean that you can't find even a toffee wrapper on the roads,' he wrote.

India photos

A hill covered in clouds in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu by Sudesh Bekal

Hampi

A view of Hampi during monsoon. During summers, it is mostly dry and lacks vegetation, Narasimha Bhat said about this picture.

 



Disclaimer: The photographs featured in this series are, to the best of our knowledge, original entries submitted by readers.

Rediff.com does not assume any responsibility for their originality.

Tags: com, India
 

