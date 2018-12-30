Readers' special: The best travel pix from India

December 30, 2018 09:00 IST

Presenting part two of the best of #India-Photos shared by our readers.

Vickram shared this stunning image clicked from Dawki in Meghalaya.

Neeta Shah posted this photograph of a snow capped mountain.

Anil Zutshi sent us this photograph from Anjuna beach in Goa.

Somnath Ghosh offers us a stunning aerial view from Mankhim hilltop in East Sikkim.

A view of Nandadevi raj jat yatra in Uttarakhand. Photo by Mahipal Negi

Mahesh Sharma visited Cherrapunji and returned awestruck. 'Not only it receives the highest rainfall in the world, but the roads are so clean that you can't find even a toffee wrapper on the roads,' he wrote.

A hill covered in clouds in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu by Sudesh Bekal

A view of Hampi during monsoon. During summers, it is mostly dry and lacks vegetation, Narasimha Bhat said about this picture.

