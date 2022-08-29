News
Too Cute To Resist! Tunisha's Style Tips

Too Cute To Resist! Tunisha's Style Tips

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 29, 2022 14:13 IST
Television actress Tunisha Sharma's casual daytime fashion is sweet yet flirty, glamorous yet laid-back.

 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

Tunisha gives us an effortless look that's easy to love.
Her red pants take on a sexier feel when teamed with the white lace top. 
She rounds it off with a metallic choker and minimal make-up.

 

 

The actress loves to highlight her legs in short dresses, mini skirts and hot pants.
Her signature style is reflected in this high-neck pink dress with puffed sleeves.
The white heels add a touch of sophistication.

 

 

Tunisha chooses to highlight the classic black 'n' white combo in a polka-dotted bustier, a faux leather mini skirt and ankle-length shoes.

 

 

She demonstrates how to brighten up monochromatic separates with a bright shade of nail paint.
The yellow nails add a pop of colour to her sage green shorts and top. 

 

 

Tunisha embraces the lace-up trend in a floral halter-neck top featuring satin pink lace instead of buttons at the back.
It's a perfect match for her denim shorts.

 

 

Her floral playsuit is all about youthful elegance. The black kitten heels with ribbons are a cute touch. 

 

 

Tunisha creates a winning combination in a white dress with a fun high-knot and blush pink lips and cheeks.

 

 

Tunisha does seem to love pastels and flower prints; here she is in a powder blue maxi with peplum-style sleeves. 

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
