Tina Ambani's Heartfelt Message For Khrisha

Tina Ambani is one proud mother-in-law. Post elder son Jai Anmol's wedding to Khrisha Shah, she took to Instagram to share a lovely message for her daughter-in-law.

'Welcoming our daughter,' she wrote. 'Blessed and overjoyed as Khrisha enters our house.'

'A new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for us all. Gratitude.'

Please click on the images for a look at pictures Tina shared from the wedding.

IMAGE: Tina and Anil Ambani are all smiles as they pose with Anmol and Khrisha.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Tina Ambani/Instagram

IMAGE: At the mehendi ceremony.

IMAGE: A candid mother-son moment.

IMAGE: Tina applies haldi on Anmol.

IMAGE: Khrisha and her family including her mom, sister, brother-in-law and brother pose with the Ambanis.

'Our cherished new family,' Tina captioned the pic.