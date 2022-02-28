News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Tina Ambani's Heartfelt Message For Khrisha

Tina Ambani's Heartfelt Message For Khrisha

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 28, 2022 08:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tina Ambani is one proud mother-in-law. Post elder son Jai Anmol's wedding to Khrisha Shah, she took to Instagram to share a lovely message for her daughter-in-law.

'Welcoming our daughter,' she wrote. 'Blessed and overjoyed as Khrisha enters our house.'

'A new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for us all. Gratitude.'

Please click on the images for a look at pictures Tina shared from the wedding.

IMAGE: Tina and Anil Ambani are all smiles as they pose with Anmol and Khrisha.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Tina Ambani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: At the mehendi ceremony.

 

IMAGE: A candid mother-son moment.

 

IMAGE: Tina applies haldi on Anmol.

 

IMAGE: Khrisha and her family including her mom, sister, brother-in-law and brother pose with the Ambanis.
'Our cherished new family,' Tina captioned the pic.

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Anil Ambani's Daughter In Law
Meet Anil Ambani's Daughter In Law
Deepika, Pamela Dazzle In White Saris
Deepika, Pamela Dazzle In White Saris
Sheetal Thakur, STUNNING Himachali Bride
Sheetal Thakur, STUNNING Himachali Bride
Will You Wear These STRANGE Clothes?
Will You Wear These STRANGE Clothes?
NSE Mess: 'Chitra was wrong'
NSE Mess: 'Chitra was wrong'
PM says evacuating Indians from Ukraine top priority
PM says evacuating Indians from Ukraine top priority
West Indies cricket 'pioneer' Ramadhin dies aged 92
West Indies cricket 'pioneer' Ramadhin dies aged 92

More like this

Designers Behind Shibani's Wedding Looks

Designers Behind Shibani's Wedding Looks

Meet Taapsee Pannu's Stylish Sister

Meet Taapsee Pannu's Stylish Sister

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances