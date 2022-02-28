Tina Ambani's Heartfelt Message For Khrisha

Tina Ambani is one proud mother-in-law. Post elder son Jai Anmol's wedding to Khrisha Shah, she took to Instagram to share a lovely message for her daughter-in-law.
'Welcoming our daughter,' she wrote. 'Blessed and overjoyed as Khrisha enters our house.'
'A new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for us all. Gratitude.'
Please click on the images for a look at pictures Tina shared from the wedding.
IMAGE: Tina and Anil Ambani are all smiles as they pose with Anmol and Khrisha.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Tina Ambani/Instagram
IMAGE: At the mehendi ceremony.
IMAGE: A candid mother-son moment.
IMAGE: Tina applies haldi on Anmol.
IMAGE: Khrisha and her family including her mom, sister, brother-in-law and brother pose with the Ambanis.
'Our cherished new family,' Tina captioned the pic.