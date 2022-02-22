Meet Tina and Anil Ambani's Daughter In Law

Khrisha Shah oozed elegance and classic style in her fairy-tale worthy lehenga.

IMAGE: Khrisha Shah, left, with Dolly Jain.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram

Tina and Anil Ambani's elder son Jai Anmol tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in Mumbai in a star-studded affair.

For the wedding, the bride opted for a traditional red lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna.

The heavily embellished silhouette featured intricate work, and Khrisha accessorised the look with emerald jewellery.

IMAGE: 'When you wear the colour of love, only magic seems to follow,' Dolly captioned this post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram

Drape artist Dolly Jain, who worked on the bride's look, shared pics on Instagram.

'Hello Mrs Khrisha Anmol Ambani,' she wrote. 'What a gorgeous bride you are and what an honour it was to dress you.'

IMAGE: Tina Ambani cut a gorgeous figure in a red sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dolly Jain/Instagram

Dolly also shared Tina Ambani's look for one of the wedding functions.

Dressed in a zari kota sari, she looked resplendent in red.

Wearing lovely red flowers on her head, Tina styled her look with emerald jewellery.

IMAGE: Nriti Shah called this 'the outfit of her dreams'. 'I felt nothing short of regal,' she added.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nriti Shah/Instagram

Khrisha's sister Nriti Shah, a fashion blogger, took to Instagram to reveal her look for the wedding as well.

She chose a blue intricate lehenga by Hyderabad designer Jayanti Reddy, and paired it with a fuchsia pink dupatta.

Sharing a long post about how the wedding was an emotional moment for her as Khrisha and she lost their dad 6 months ago.

'The biggest and most meaningful gift my father could have ever given to Karan and me...

'To be able to give away our little sister to Anmol was nothing short of emotional.

'And the irony... this will be the only chance we would ever get (having two sons).'

She also added a heartfelt message for her late father. 'My dearest Papa...

'You were missed beyond words, and your presence felt more than ever.

'And yet this might have been the closest the 5 of us have ever felt as a family.'