News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Meet Taapsee Pannu's Stylish Sister

Meet Taapsee Pannu's Stylish Sister

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 24, 2022 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shagun Pannu, actress Taapsee Pannu's sister, is a star, no less.

A wedding stylist at The Wedding Factory, her style is far from boring. Take a look.

Please click on the images for a look at Shagun's style.

IMAGE: Soaking up the sun in a cropped top and a pleated skirt.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hello hotness! That bob even made Taapsee say 'Ufff, what a hairstyle!'

 

IMAGE: Upping the glam quotient in a neon green jacket.

 

IMAGE: All dressed for a night at the Bolshoi in Moscow.

 

IMAGE: She loves boots and prints.

 

IMAGE: Her love for sneakers is out there on Instagram.

 

IMAGE: She can pair sneakers with an ethnic silhouette and still look fabulous.

 

IMAGE: Shagun is all smiles in an off-the-shoulder printed silhouette.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Anil Ambani's Daughter In Law
Meet Anil Ambani's Daughter In Law
Super Cool Sanya, Sindhu
Super Cool Sanya, Sindhu
Sania Mirza Aces Casual Style
Sania Mirza Aces Casual Style
Get Ready for Saif Ali Khan's Vikram
Get Ready for Saif Ali Khan's Vikram
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kiev
Russia attacks Ukraine, explosions heard in Kiev
The Museum of the Future
The Museum of the Future
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes
Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcakes

More like this

Suhana Khan Is Cute!

Suhana Khan Is Cute!

Effortlessly Elegant Disha

Effortlessly Elegant Disha

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances