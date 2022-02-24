Meet Taapsee Pannu's Stylish Sister

Shagun Pannu, actress Taapsee Pannu's sister, is a star, no less.

A wedding stylist at The Wedding Factory, her style is far from boring. Take a look.

Please click on the images for a look at Shagun's style.

IMAGE: Soaking up the sun in a cropped top and a pleated skirt.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shagun Pannu/Instagram

IMAGE: Hello hotness! That bob even made Taapsee say 'Ufff, what a hairstyle!'

IMAGE: Upping the glam quotient in a neon green jacket.

IMAGE: All dressed for a night at the Bolshoi in Moscow.

IMAGE: She loves boots and prints.

IMAGE: Her love for sneakers is out there on Instagram.

IMAGE: She can pair sneakers with an ethnic silhouette and still look fabulous.

IMAGE: Shagun is all smiles in an off-the-shoulder printed silhouette.

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com