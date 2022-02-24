Designers Behind Shibani's Wedding Looks

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was a celebration of new beginnings and some fabulous styles.

Shibani -- actress-singer-anchor-model -- tied the knot in a Chantilly lace vermillion and nude fusion gown.

The look was specially customised and designed by couturiers Monica and Karishma of JADE, in collaboration with celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani.

Like a breath of fresh air in a sea of heavily embroidered bridal lehengas, the modern silhouette featured an off-the-shoulder corset, mermaid-style skirt and a long veil.

According to the designers, the custom-designed ensemble made from special French Chantilly lace was hand-embroidered by master artisans on their signature vermillion red palette.

'It was an absolute pleasure dressing up Shibani on her most special day,' they shared.

Please click on the images for a look at Shibani's stunning bridal looks.

IMAGE: Friends help Shibani with the gown.

A departure from the clutter of red bridal lehengas, the look was modern, glamorous yet understated.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

IMAGE: The train of the gown was around 3 meters long, and the veil around 5 meters in length.

IMAGE: Shibani completed the look with a bouquet of fresh flowers.

For her Indian Feista themed mehendi, Shibani turned to Payal Singhal.

'The mehendi was the perfect occasion for her to embrace her inner gypset in a custom design from our atelier,' shared the designer.

'After having worn the label and walked the runway for us so many times, I knew it had to be entirely different from any other Payal Singhal outfit Shibani has worn in the past.'

Not only did Payal design the outfit, but she also co-hosted the mehendi event with Nehali Kotian.

'The design and decor were that of a Mexican fiesta-meets-mehendi mela, inspired by the couple's time in Tulum,' reveals the designer.

Shibani took to Instagram to thank Payal. 'Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi,' she wrote.

'I felt the love and energy hard in the room that night! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian the love is beyond deep!

'You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know, so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears.'

IMAGE: Shibani flanked by Designer Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian.

IMAGE: Instead of opting for elaborate accessories, Shibani chose metallic earrings and a wreath of fresh flowers worn on her wrist.

She adorned her side-parted hair with white and lilac flowers.

IMAGE: Staying true to this theme, Shibani chose a bohemian kalidar sharara with a backless choli.

The detailing was a mix of thread, wool and cord embroidery, mirror work and zardozi in pop colours that borrowed from Mexican folk craftsmanship.

IMAGE: Shibani chose not to go overboard with the make up, and embraced a subtle look.