Rediff.com  » Getahead » Deepika, Pamela Dazzle In White Saris

Deepika, Pamela Dazzle In White Saris

By Rediff Get Ahead
February 25, 2022 09:23 IST
Everyone has applauded Alia Bhatt's stunning white saris from the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions.

Alia wowed fans in Berlin with her chiffon sari, embraced her desi diva in a timeless ivory and yellow resham organza sari, and grabbed attention in Kolkata in a Dhakai sari.

While Alia rightfully deserves credit for rewriting the narrative of the white sari in 2022, we rewind and take a look at the many times celebs upped the glam quotient in gorgeous white saris.

IMAGE: Remember the time Deepika Padukone strode the Cannes red carpet in a white-and-gold sari designed by Rohit Bal?
Photograph: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

 

IMAGE: For those of you who think that only Indians can carry off saris well, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson gave people enough reasons to think again.
Pam, seen here dressed in a white sari on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 4.
Photograph: Rediff Archives

 

IMAGE: Back in 2017, Disha Patani created magic on the ramp when she walked for Designer Shaina NC.
She teamed the sari with a matching cropped top and finished off the look with a dishy smile.
Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: At Anavila Misra's flagship store launch in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor kept it classic and simple in a white handloom sari.
She teamed it with a printed blouse with leaf motifs and finished off the look with some gorgeous jewellery and a white potli.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Who can forget Kangana Ranaut's simple cotton white muslin sari?
She paired it with a cold shoulder blouse with ruffles and ended up looking like a million dollar bucks.
Photograph: Ami Patel/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Remember Taapsee Pannu's threadwork bardot sari which she draped in a fun way and served up serious style goals?
Photograph: Devki B/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
