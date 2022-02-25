Deepika, Pamela Dazzle In White Saris

Everyone has applauded Alia Bhatt's stunning white saris from the Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions.

Alia wowed fans in Berlin with her chiffon sari, embraced her desi diva in a timeless ivory and yellow resham organza sari, and grabbed attention in Kolkata in a Dhakai sari.

While Alia rightfully deserves credit for rewriting the narrative of the white sari in 2022, we rewind and take a look at the many times celebs upped the glam quotient in gorgeous white saris.

IMAGE: Remember the time Deepika Padukone strode the Cannes red carpet in a white-and-gold sari designed by Rohit Bal?

Photograph: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

IMAGE: For those of you who think that only Indians can carry off saris well, Baywatch star Pamela Anderson gave people enough reasons to think again.

Pam, seen here dressed in a white sari on the sets of Bigg Boss Season 4.

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Disha Patani created magic on the ramp when she walked for Designer Shaina NC.

She teamed the sari with a matching cropped top and finished off the look with a dishy smile.

IMAGE: At Anavila Misra's flagship store launch in Mumbai, Sonam Kapoor kept it classic and simple in a white handloom sari.

She teamed it with a printed blouse with leaf motifs and finished off the look with some gorgeous jewellery and a white potli.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Who can forget Kangana Ranaut's simple cotton white muslin sari?

She paired it with a cold shoulder blouse with ruffles and ended up looking like a million dollar bucks.

Photograph: Ami Patel/Instagram