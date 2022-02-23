News
Sheetal Thakur, STUNNING Himachali Bride

By Rediff Get Ahead
Last updated on: February 23, 2022 15:24 IST
After dating for seven years, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

For the wedding, Sheetal chose a lovely red traditional lehenga with stripes and floral motifs.

Vikrant styled the look with a matching red dupatta with embellishments and kiran work on the border.

She chose ethnic gold accessories including an intricate choker, long necklace with white and black beads, jhumkas and kaleeras.

Sheetal matched the look with red and white bangles, and a red-and-gold maang-tikka.

People couldn't stop commenting about how simple yet beautiful the bride looked and it was her ornate pahadi nath that caught the Internet's attention.

Opting for subtle make up, she rounded off the look with kohl-clad eyes and a small red bindi.

Vikrant complemented her in a white sherwani with gold buttons and a cream-coloured safa.

IMAGE: Sheetal and Vikrant.
All photographs: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sheetal with Sumona Chakravarti.

 

IMAGE: For the haldi ceremony, Sheetal chose a bright yellow embroidered anarkali.

p>

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
