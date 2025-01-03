These Bolly Gals Love A Little Rang Fun

Outfits which are either entirely black or white are the classics of fashion.

Timeless and elegant... They set a powerful visual narrative. Monochrome lines can give you that long and lean look.

But, if you're not careful, they can also turn into a style snooze-fest.

Don't let your black and white dressing go flaaaaaat! Add that funky, hatke accent of colour and make impact. Colourful accessories can also be your ticket to a fun fashion upgrade.

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor, as the new face of Converse India, is bringing back the 90s grunge-inspired look that's undeniably on-trend. She unleashes her playful side in a black beanie cap with matching iconic Converse sneakers, a stylish studded belt and a bold red cropped tee that is literally the cherry on the top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Would there be anything spectacular about this outfit if not for the bow?! Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali gives her black tuxedo an upgrade, sprinkling in some Barbie magic with an oversized fuchsia pink bow and chunky gold drop earrings. That's accenting done well, Kinjal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali/Instagram

IMAGE: And let's not forget the role iridescent eye makeup plays in Kinjal's getup. Hello, colour pop... The perfect disruptor of a monochrome look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty accentuates her curves in a black top with edgy cutouts. But it is the contrasting teal blue ruched satin midi skirt that runs away with the plot and undoubtedly steals the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

IMAGE: Flashy footwear can do the accenting job too. Perfectly. Seductively. Ridhima Pandit's chic black coordinates benefit hugely from the eye-catching green latex-heeled boots -- definitely not your average staid look! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

IMAGE: Black, white... and then there's lotsa red. Radhikka Madan is the ideal mix of girly girl and preppiness, sporting a dazzling sequin dress layered over a classic white shirt, complete with a black tie and an adorable coquette bow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

IMAGE: Want to bust that oh-so immaculate monochrome game? Just add emerald jewellery like Rakul Preet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Rakul gives us a sneak peek of her sparkling emeralds fit for royalty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan vigorously shakes up the classy little black dress with a green necklace that packs a punch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: DP is all about vintage Hollywood. She teams the black Audrey Hepburn-ish dress with a cute black ribbon, glittering emeralds, winged eyeliner and a rosy pout that could stop traffic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin hypes her ooh-la-la black lacy-lacy outfit with mermaidcore nails that are just dreamy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

IMAGE: Jazzy nails once again play spoil sport in an all-black-and-white symphony. Sanjana Sanghi's blood red nails add a little tamasha to the polka dot peplum attire. Fashion goals, anyone? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

