HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » These Bolly Gals Love A Little Rang Fun

These Bolly Gals Love A Little Rang Fun

By SHRISTI SAHOO
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 03, 2025 08:30 IST

x

Outfits which are either entirely black or white are the classics of fashion. 

Timeless and elegant... They set a powerful visual narrative. Monochrome lines can give you that long and lean look.

But, if you're not careful, they can also turn into a style snooze-fest.

Don't let your black and white dressing go flaaaaaat! Add that funky, hatke accent of colour and make impact. Colourful accessories can also be your ticket to a fun fashion upgrade.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor, as the new face of Converse India, is bringing back the 90s grunge-inspired look that's undeniably on-trend. She unleashes her playful side in a black beanie cap with matching iconic Converse sneakers, a stylish studded belt and a bold red cropped tee that is literally the cherry on the top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

 

Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali

IMAGE: Would there be anything spectacular about this outfit if not for the bow?! Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali gives her black tuxedo an upgrade, sprinkling in some Barbie magic with an oversized fuchsia pink bow and chunky gold drop earrings. That's accenting done well, Kinjal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali/Instagram

 

Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali

IMAGE: And let's not forget the role iridescent eye makeup plays in Kinjal's getup. Hello, colour pop... The perfect disruptor of a monochrome look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kinjal Mahesh Bhanushali/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty accentuates her curves in a black top with edgy cutouts. But it is the contrasting teal blue ruched satin midi skirt that runs away with the plot and undoubtedly steals the show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

 

Ridhima Pandit

IMAGE: Flashy footwear can do the accenting job too. Perfectly. Seductively. Ridhima Pandit's chic black coordinates benefit hugely from the eye-catching green latex-heeled boots -- definitely not your average staid look! Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhima Pandit/Instagram

 

Radhikka Madan

IMAGE: Black, white... and then there's lotsa red. Radhikka Madan is the ideal mix of girly girl and preppiness, sporting a dazzling sequin dress layered over a classic white shirt, complete with a black tie and an adorable coquette bow. Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Want to bust that oh-so immaculate monochrome game? Just add emerald jewellery like Rakul Preet. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Rakul Singh

IMAGE: Rakul gives us a sneak peek of her sparkling emeralds fit for royalty. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan vigorously shakes up the classy little black dress with a green necklace that packs a punch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

IMAGE: DP is all about vintage Hollywood. She teams the black Audrey Hepburn-ish dress with a cute black ribbon, glittering emeralds, winged eyeliner and a rosy pout that could stop traffic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

 

 

Zaara Yesmin

IMAGE: Zaara Yesmin hypes her ooh-la-la black lacy-lacy outfit with mermaidcore nails that are just dreamy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Zaara Yesmin/Instagram

 

Sanjana Sanghi

IMAGE: Jazzy nails once again play spoil sport in an all-black-and-white symphony. Sanjana Sanghi's blood red nails add a little tamasha to the polka dot peplum attire. Fashion goals, anyone? Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

 

Deepika Padukone

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

Why Medha Shankr's A Real Sweetheart
Why Medha Shankr's A Real Sweetheart
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Bhumi, Diana, Shilpa: Bollywood Makes Magic in Capes!
Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE
Malavika, Ananya Show You How To 'Bling' This NYE
Janhvi, Disha, Alaya Love These Slinky...
Janhvi, Disha, Alaya Love These Slinky...
Deepika, Nushrratt, Avneet Rock 2024's Makeup Trends
Deepika, Nushrratt, Avneet Rock 2024's Makeup Trends

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways Too Be Interview Ready

webstory image 2

5 Big Events Of 2025

webstory image 3

5 Facts You Didn't Know About Umrao Jaan

VIDEOS

Winter Wonderland: The majestic frozen waterfalls of Doda Valleys0:56

Winter Wonderland: The majestic frozen waterfalls of Doda...

Israel shares footage of undercover op on Iran-funded missile plant in Syria0:44

Israel shares footage of undercover op on Iran-funded...

Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade in full swing at Kartavya Path in Delhi, rehearsal continues amidst dense fog2:00

Rehearsal of Republic Day Parade in full swing at...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD