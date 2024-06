There are two words that do not fit in Urvashi Rautela's style vocabulary -- simple and straightforward.

Bold, fierce and edgy is written all over the JNU actor's wardrobe.

And if there is one thing she absolutely loves, it's vibrant colours.

IMAGE: Jeans always win when Urvashi is flying.

This time, she teams it with a white shirt.

That glass of pomegranate juice in her hand seems to indicate she expects the flight to be as smooth as she look -- no turbulence at all.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

IMAGE: She loves the all-gold look.

IMAGE: Citrus is the new pink; the actor remains sassy and cool as she twins with supermodel Sara Sampaio.

IMAGE: A clear fashion frontrunner in latex, this bright red outfit is ideal for a hot date night.

IMAGE: She'll get you into the party spirit in her green dress which she accessorises with sparkly stones.

IMAGE: Her sunshine yellow dupatta looks great when combined with that saffron turban.