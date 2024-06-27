Charming Tanya Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Tanya Ravichandran can be fearlessly modern or effortlessly traditional at the drop of a hat.
She dresses with a sartorial flair that's as brilliant as her acting prowess.
The Rasavathi actor injects a touch of sophistication into whatever she wears.
She is, as she says, 'sunshine mixed with a little hurricane'.
IMAGE: Tanya feels there is a 'shade of red for every woman'.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Ravichandran/Instagram
IMAGE: She joins the floral fan club.
IMAGE: Tanya always looks delightful in a sari.
IMAGE: Shades of blue...
IMAGE: A knit top, ripped denims and brightly coloured sneakers make Tanya look as pretty as a picture.