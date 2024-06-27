Charming Tanya Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Tanya Ravichandran can be fearlessly modern or effortlessly traditional at the drop of a hat.

She dresses with a sartorial flair that's as brilliant as her acting prowess.

The Rasavathi actor injects a touch of sophistication into whatever she wears.

She is, as she says, 'sunshine mixed with a little hurricane'.

IMAGE: Tanya feels there is a 'shade of red for every woman'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Ravichandran/Instagram

IMAGE: She joins the floral fan club.

IMAGE: Tanya always looks delightful in a sari.

IMAGE: Shades of blue...

IMAGE: A knit top, ripped denims and brightly coloured sneakers make Tanya look as pretty as a picture.