Charming Tanya Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

Charming Tanya Will Sweep You Off Your Feet

By REDIFF STYLE
June 27, 2024 10:50 IST
Tanya Ravichandran can be fearlessly modern or effortlessly traditional at the drop of a hat. 

She dresses with a sartorial flair that's as brilliant as her acting prowess. 

The Rasavathi actor injects a touch of sophistication into whatever she wears.

She is, as she says, 'sunshine mixed with a little hurricane'. 

IMAGE: Tanya feels there is a 'shade of red for every woman'.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Tanya Ravichandran/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She joins the floral fan club. 

 

IMAGE: Tanya always looks delightful in a sari. 

 

IMAGE: Shades of blue...

 

IMAGE: A knit top, ripped denims and brightly coloured sneakers make Tanya look as pretty as a picture. 

REDIFF STYLE
